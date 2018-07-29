The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #HIQA: Nursing home care assistants were accused in a complaint to Hiqa of pinching residents around the waist area if they did not cooperate, according to documents released toÂ TheJournal.ieÂ under the Freedom of Information Act.

2. #HEATWAVE: Fire call-outs increased by 100% in parts of the country following recent dry spell.

3. #RELEASED: A Palestinian teenager who was jailed for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers has been released.

4. #GARDA:Â Only five applications for a â‚¬3 million community safety scheme have been approvedÂ since it launched in 2017 following a spate of garda station closures.

5. #ETHICS: Rank-and-file members of An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na are still refusing to sign the code of ethics written by the Policing Authority for the organisation.

6. #FIRES: Thousands of people in Southern California haveÂ fled a deliberately set blaze southeast of Los Angeles, after the stateâ€™s governor requested federal aid to help battle a deadly fire elsewhere

7.#BROWN BIN:Â Bord Na MÃ³na is planning to develop a new renewable gas project that will use food waste and animal waste to create renewable gas.

8. #TABACCO: The Courts Service of Ireland still holds about â‚¬4.5 million worth of stocks in companies that make and sell tobacco products.

9. #DUNPHY: Irish footballâ€™s love-hate relationship with Eamon Dunphy highlights a deeper generational divide.