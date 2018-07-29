This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 29 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Hereâ€™s your Sunday morning news round up.

By Cliodhna Russell Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 8:55 AM
46 minutes ago 2,051 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4153504
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky
Image: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #HIQA: Nursing home care assistants were accused in a complaint to Hiqa of pinching residents around the waist area if they did not cooperate, according to documents released toÂ TheJournal.ieÂ under the Freedom of Information Act.

2. #HEATWAVE: Fire call-outs increased by 100% in parts of the country following recent dry spell.

3. #RELEASED: A Palestinian teenager who was jailed for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers has been released.

4. #GARDA:Â Only five applications for a â‚¬3 million community safety scheme have been approvedÂ since it launched in 2017 following a spate of garda station closures.

5. #ETHICS: Rank-and-file members of An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na are still refusing to sign the code of ethics written by the Policing Authority for the organisation.

6. #FIRES: Thousands of people in Southern California haveÂ fled a deliberately set blaze southeast of Los Angeles, after the stateâ€™s governor requested federal aid to help battle a deadly fire elsewhere

7.#BROWN BIN:Â Bord Na MÃ³na is planning to develop a new renewable gas project that will use food waste and animal waste to create renewable gas.

8. #TABACCO: The Courts Service of Ireland still holds about â‚¬4.5 million worth of stocks in companies that make and sell tobacco products.

9. #DUNPHY: Irish footballâ€™s love-hate relationship with Eamon Dunphy highlights a deeper generational divide.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Liam Miller match to be played in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh
58,694  207
2
Quiz: Can you tell where this Irish place is?
44,970  26
3
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
42,634  75
Fora
1
How food and drink firms get their brands onto the 'shop window' that is the airline trolley
187  0
2
Europe's biggest co-working outfit wants to make Dublin the go-to place for IoT startups
137  0
3
Recruiters should learn to love the machines that are going to 'take over' their jobs
92  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland hurling semi-final
91,797  52
2
Katie Taylor obliterates overmatched Kimberly Connor to defend world titles
50,453  46
3
'He blagged a professional career in the most difficult place to make it': the greatest swindle in football history
41,249  7
DailyEdge
1
Many viewers noticed that last night's RTÃ‰ weather forecast was more like a blooper reel
33,949  0
2
Anne Hathaway made a powerful statement about the murder of 18-year-old Nia Wilson
6,480  8
3
Is adding in your Myers-Briggs personality type the game-changer your Tinder needs?
5,781  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused â‚¬50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAÃ­
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
Watchdog still in talks with gardaÃ­ over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
DUBLIN
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie