This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 28 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thousands flee deliberate California fire that has destroyed 500 buildings

An official yesterday announced the death of a firefighter battling the inferno.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 6:24 PM
12 minutes ago 931 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4153289
Image: Noah Berger
Image: Noah Berger

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE in Southern California have fled a deliberately set blaze southeast of Los Angele, after the state’s governor requested federal aid to help battle a deadly fire elsewhere.

A blaze known as the Cranston Fire, and the Northern California Carr Fire in which two firefighters have lost their lives, are among the most serious of several blazes burning in the most populous US state.

A third major blaze, the Ferguson Fire, has encroached upon the Yosemite National Park in central California, forcing the partial closure of the popular attraction and leading to the death of a firefighter several days ago.

More than 1,300 firefighters were battling the fast-moving Cranston Fire, which began on Wednesday and forced the evacuation of about 7,000 people, the US Forest Service said.

It added that the hazards created by Cranston and another fire have caused the temporary closure of all US Forest Service lands within the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with 15 arson counts, including for the Cranston Fire.

“Fire dangers continue to rise throughout CA. Make sure your family and friends are prepared to evacuate. Be alert,” warned California’s Office of Emergency Services.

California Wildfires Greg and Terri Hill embrace in front of the charred remains of their home in Redding, California. Source: AP/PA Images

Governor Jerry Brown yesterday asked for federal assistance “to save lives and to protect property,” his office said in a statement. He asked for help including military aircraft, shelter supplies and water for 30,000 evacuated residents in Shasta County, in north-central California, where the Carr Fire has grown “uncontrollably,” the statement said.

Brown declared a state of emergency in Shasta and ordered National Guard forces to assist the 3,400 fire personnel already trying to contain the Carr Fire, which has destroyed 500 structures and more than 48,000 acres (19,400 hectares).

An official yesterday announced the death of a firefighter battling the inferno.

“Two firefighters have been killed in the Carr Fire. A private contractor (operating) a bulldozer died yesterday and a Redding City firefighter was killed in the evening,” a spokesman for Cal Fire, the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told AFP.

California Wildfires Source: Noah Berger

Cal Fire had announced hours earlier the death of the bulldozer driver.

The Carr Fire outside Redding swept across a river late Thursday and engulfed the western part of the city of 90,000 people, said Bret Gouvea, a Cal Fire commander.

Scott McLean, a spokesman for the department, said law enforcement colleagues were “doing evacuations as fast as we can” because the fire was moving so fast.

“There have been some injuries to civilians and firefighters,” he said.

“Continued hot dry weather is forecasted for the remainder of the weekend with triple-digit temperatures,” Cal Fire said on its website.

“The winds, high temperatures and dry vegetation still have the potential to fuel fire growth.”

Last year was the worst on record for wildfire devastation in California, with more than 40 deaths and around 9,000 structures destroyed, following fires that ravaged the Napa and Sonoma wine regions.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Rainfall warnings in place for most of the country as heavy downpours expected tonight
66,854  81
2
Liam Miller match to be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
51,062  192
3
A new €2.5 million coastal cycling route in north Dublin has been given the green light
47,884  82
Fora
1
'I got a call saying the warehouse was on fire. All my stock was gone, it was turned to ash'
372  0
2
Why people can't agree on the impact new zero-hour contract laws will have on business
208  0
3
Europe's biggest co-working outfit wants to make Dublin the go-to place for IoT startups
56  0
The42
1
Katie Taylor weighs in ripped and ready to defend world titles in London
57,844  16
2
'He blagged a professional career in the most difficult place to make it': the greatest swindle in football history
30,502  7
3
LIVE: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland hurling semi-final
31,971  23
DailyEdge
1
Help, I am allergic to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' social media banter
14,839  3
2
Many viewers noticed that last night's RTÉ weather forecast was more like a blooper reel
3,766  0
3
Sean Kingston has been spotted in Liffey Valley several times and people on Twitter are really confused
3,670  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused €50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAí
Watchdog still in talks with gardaÃ­ over members' compliance with ethics laws
Watchdog still in talks with gardaí over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
DUBLIN
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years
Dublin man receives eight-year sentence for sexually abusing two girls

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie