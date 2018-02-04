  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'

EU rules will be rolled out in April to clamp down on acrylamide, which is found in chips.

By Fora Staff Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 1:00 PM
2 hours ago 11,078 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3830387

IRISH HOTELIERS ARE fighting a plan to strengthen incoming EU restrictions on a cancer-causing substance found in starchy foods like chips.

According to the lobbying register, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) wrote to four MEPs last September urging them to oppose suggestions that there should be a legal limit on the levels of acrylamide found in food.

Acrylamide is a chemical compound known to increase the risk of cancer, according to research by the European Food Safety Authority.

The substance forms when starchy foods are fried or roasted. The main groups of food products it affects include potato- or cereal-based items and coffee.

Last July, the European Commission voted in favour of introducing a regulation that requires food-serving outfits to reduce the presence of acrylamide through various “mitigating measures” according to benchmark levels considered safe for consumption.

The new  regulation is due to come into force in April.

However, some food lobby groups have complained that the new rules won’t be strong enough and want an even-tougher approach that would set out binding limits on how much of the chemical can be present in food sold in the EU.

Floriana Cimmarusti, secretary general of Brussels-based non-profit Safe Food Advocacy Europe (SAFE), recently said binding maximum levels of acrylamide should be introduced because “relying on benchmarks does not protect the health of consumers”.

Citing an Italian report that found high levels of acrylamide in crisps, SAFE claimed that without a maximum legal limit and sanctions, companies selling products with high levels of the substance are “exempt from serious consequences”.

‘Unworkable’

In a letter sent to four Irish MEPs last year and shared with Fora, IHF chief executive Tim Fenn said his organisation supported the EU regulation in general, particularly “the proposed benchmark-level approach”.

tim fenn IHF chief executive Tim Fenn Source: AIB Bank/YouTube

However the group opposed “any strengthening of the commission regulation”, adding that hoteliers were against the introduction of binding maximum levels of acrylamide because that would be “unworkable for the vast majority of hospitality establishments”.

Fenn attached a statement from Hotrec, the Europe-wide trade group that represents the continent’s hotel, restaurant and café industry.

Hotrec – of which the IHF is a member – has argued that the introduction of binding maximum levels would “indirectly force” small- and mid-sized businesses “to regularly analyse their products; something which they cannot afford”.

The group said that most hospitality businesses “cook non-standardised dishes for immediate serving: binding maximum levels are of no use in such context since levels may vary slightly from one individual dish to the next and are consumed immediately (and therefore cannot be withdrawn from the market)”.

“(Hospitality businesses) simply cannot cope with additional obligations compared to the current text of the regulation,” it said.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

Read: One Killybegs seafood startup has plans to copy dairy’s global protein play

Read: After a record 2016, profits dipped last year at Ballymaloe Foods

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've had enough': A Galway GP has invoiced the ambulance service to highlight delays
81,395  63
2
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
52,306  223
3
'I dread registering my child because I can't put his other parent on the birth certificate'
50,131  69
Fora
1
Westport House's new boss plans to turn the iconic estate into a major concert venue
2,063  0
2
'You could be offered €100,000 - it's big money': Pubs reveal drinks firms' exclusive deals
739  0
3
How to manage a to-do list... so that you actually get stuff done
59  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Tipperary v Waterford, Mayo v Kerry - Saturday GAA
77,209  18
2
As it happened: France v Ireland, Six Nations
69,713  150
3
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
69,692  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Uma Thurman says Harvey Weinstein 'attacked' her multiple times at the start of her career
35,758  17
2
Showering at night vs showering in the morning: Which is the 'right' way?
9,149  3
3
TV3 did a 'rugby fashion guide' this morning ahead of the match and people are taking the piss
8,655  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Rape trial: Woman asked if she 'watered down' her prior knowledge of rugby players
GARDAí
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Whistleblowers left frustrated as 'massive backlog' delays investigation of white collar crime
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Justice Minister is 'extremely concerned' at reports that homicides weren't properly investigated
DUBLIN
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Gavin makes no changes on opening weekend win as Dubs make trip to Tyrone
Dublin Castle to reenact moment an Irish suffragette smashed its windows
Teen who left cyclist with hairline fracture after Dublin hit-and-run avoids jail
EU
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Hoteliers say stricter rules on a cancer-causing food substance would be 'unworkable'
Poll: Would you vote for Irexit?
Poll: Are you comfortable with your flight details being shared with other countries?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie