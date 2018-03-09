  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man charged with murder of Adrian Donohoe to face ‘trial on indictment’

This means Aaron Brady will face trial in the Central Criminal Court.

By Tom Tuite Friday 9 Mar 2018, 2:47 PM
9 hours ago 19,330 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3894659

aaron-brady Aaron Brady in 2017 Source: Ciara Wilkinson

THE DIRECTOR OF Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that a man accused of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting in 2013 will face trial on indictment.

Aaron Brady, 27, from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, is charged with murdering Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth on 25 January 2013.

The officer, a married father-of-two, was killed while on duty.

Donohoe had been on a cash escort with colleagues when he was fatally shot during a botched robbery in the car park of the credit union.

Brady was charged on Sunday and remanded in custody following an appearance before Dundalk District Court.

He faced his second hearing today, appearing via video-link at Cloverhill District Court. Dressed in a grey tracksuit and black runners, and sitting with his arms folded, he spoke a number of times – initially confirming his name and later to confirm instructions to his lawyers.

Detective Inspector Pat Marry, who arrested him, was also present for the hearing.

State solicitor Michael Murphy asked Judge Victor Blake to adjourn the case for four weeks adding that the DPP has directed “trial on indictment”. This means the accused will face trial in the Central Criminal Court.

original Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

Defence counsel Conor Fegan, instructed by solicitor Niall Manley, asked Brady if he consented to being further remanded in custody for four weeks instead of two.

The accused replied ‘Yes’ and had the same answer when asked by Judge Blake if he was agreeable to appearing via video-link at his next hearing.

Blake further remanded him in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence. The case will resume on 6 April.

Two arrests 

Brady was arrested in Dublin on 25 February and was detained for a week at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

At his first hearing on Sunday, Marry said that when Brady was charged with the murder, he replied: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

Bail can only be granted by the High Court in murder cases.

A man in his 60s, who was arrested in Dundalk on 26 February as part of the investigation, was released without charge on Saturday night.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

Read: Armagh man remanded in custody, denies ‘any involvement’ in the murder of a garda in line of duty

Read: Second arrest made in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
153,886  115
2
A young girl has died in suspected meningitis outbreak
86,396  8
3
'Any possibility of a threesome?' - Blane McIlroy tells rape trial of 4am text to Paddy Jackson
83,870  0
Fora
1
Dublin IT jobs could be sent offshore in Aer Lingus's latest shakeup
560  0
2
'I remember seeing the cracks appearing in 2005 - property prices just didn't add up'
235  0
3
A massive Irish plastics firm has snubbed Dublin's stock exchange in favour of Toronto
211  0
The42
1
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
30,996  5
2
'I'm available' - Preston star Callum Robinson declares for Ireland
27,323  43
3
As it happened: Dundalk vs Cork City, Airtricity League Premier Division
22,654  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,921  3
2
Ed Sheeran has just been branded a 'boring suck-up' on live television
6,536  3
3
Demi Lovato says 'a b*tch' at the Met Gala nearly drove her to drink... it's The Dredge
4,874  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Former RTE producer Kieran Creaven sentenced to 18 months for child sex offences
Man charged with murder of Adrian Donohoe to face ‘trial on indictment’
DUBLIN
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Students' exam fee protest shuts down access to Book of Kells
Dublin without All-Star defender for Kerry clash as one-match ban upheld
IRELAND
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
Jimmy Magee to be honoured as FAI announce 2018 International Award nominees
WOMEN
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
'Unacceptable sexist behaviour': Spanish women stage unprecedented strike for rights
'Male celibates advise the Pope on what women really want, that is ludicrous'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie