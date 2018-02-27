Second arrest made in connection with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a second man in as many days in connection with the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe.

The man in his 60s was detained in Dundalk, Co Louth, just a day after a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the same crime.

The 41-year-old detective garda was killed in the line of duty at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, near Dundalk, on 25 January 2013.

The man arrested yesterday is currently being detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. The other man arrested on Sunday also remains in garda custody.

Gardaí had put out an appeal in relation to the garda’s murder earlier this year.

On the fifth anniversary of the garda’s murder, Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said “many lives were left shattered” by his death.

Gardaí made thousands of enquiries and viewed over 20,000 hours of CCTV footage as part of their investigations into Garda Donohoe’s killing.

With reporting from Aoife Barry