€165,000 in smuggled beer seized at Dublin Port

The haul of smuggled alcohol

THE REVENUE COMMISSIONERS have seized over 25,700 litres of beer at Dublin Port.

The seized alcohol has a retail value of over €165,000.

That translates into a loss to the taxpayer of €65,800.

The driver of the foreign-registered truck-trailer travelling from Holyhead in Britain and carrying the smuggled goods, a man in his 20s, was questioned at the scene following he search yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the haul, or where it may have been planned to be sold, can talk to Revenue in confidence on 1800 295295.