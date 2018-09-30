This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 30 September, 2018
An Post issues tender for uniforms and safety boots for its 6,750 staff

An Post said the design of the uniforms will not change.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 8:00 AM
Source: An Post

AN POST HAS issued a tender for uniforms for its almost 7,000 members of staff around the country.

The tender states that the company is seeking the provision of a bespoke corporate postal uniform, bespoke retail workwear and safety footwear.

For the 5,000 outdoor staff on mail delivery duties, which involve walking, cycling or driving, An Post is looking for:

  • Soft shell jackets and gilets
  • High visibility vests
  • Knitwear
  • Fleece tops
  • Polo tops
  • Shirts (long and short-sleeved)
  • Cargo-style trousers (summer and winter versions)
  • Baseball and beanie caps
  • Scarves
  • Belts with logo embossed buckles
  • Fingerless knitted gloves

Source: An Post

The tender notes that An Post may require special measurements for very large sizes and for very petite sizes.

Source: An Post

It is also seeking full uniforms for 1,750 indoor staff, including maternity versions of the printed blouse.

A spokesperson for An Post said the uniform is not being changed, the designs included in the tender documents are the same as the current uniforms worn by staff. 

The tender is also seeking the provision of safety boots for all staff – for the delivery staff they must be waterproof. It states that these boots must provide “daily protection against risk and explicitly wet weather conditions, particularly continuous periods of wet weather”.

Source: An Post

“They will also provide the wearer with exceptional wearer comfort, excellent durability and will meet with a period of wear of no less than 12 months continuous use.”

The An Post spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that the current provider will continue to supply uniforms until 2020 and the company that wins this new tender will then take over. They said they did not have cost details for the fresh tender. 

