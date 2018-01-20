  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 20 January, 2018
Teenager killed after being hit by van on Antrim road

The Moneynick Road has reopened in both directions.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 1:35 PM
4 hours ago 3,098 Views No Comments
The Moneynick Road
Image: Google Maps
The Moneynick Road
The Moneynick Road
Image: Google Maps

A YOUNG WOMAN has died following a collision outside Toomebridge, Antrim early this morning.

The woman was killed when she a man were hit by a van.

Inspector Peter Duncan of the PSNI said: “The 19 year old female and a 21-year-old male were struck by a van on the Moneynick Road at around 3:40am.

“The female died as a result of her injuries while the male is currently in a very serious condition in hospital.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information that could assist the police investigation to contact police in Antrim by calling 101 quoting reference 176 of 20/01/18.”

The Moneynick Road has reopened in both directions near the Toome service station.

