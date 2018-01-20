  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Safe and relieved, but Californian children held captive in 'torture chamber' have long road ahead

Some of the children were so detached they didn’t understand the concept of a police officer or medicine.

By Associated Press Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 12:37 PM
5 hours ago 16,527 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3807953
Neighbour Liza Tozier, and her son, Avery Sanchez, 6, drop off his large Teddy as a gift for the children.
Image: AP/PA Images
Neighbour Liza Tozier, and her son, Avery Sanchez, 6, drop off his large Teddy as a gift for the children.
Neighbour Liza Tozier, and her son, Avery Sanchez, 6, drop off his large Teddy as a gift for the children.
Image: AP/PA Images

THEY ARE SAFE for now and, according to authorities, they are relieved.

But the 13 children, aged 2 to 29, rescued from what was described as nothing less than a torture chamber will have years of therapy ahead, experts say, as they learn to live in a world that, until a week ago, they never really knew.

Since arresting David and Louise Turpin earlier this week, authorities said they have learned the children were confined to the house, chained to furniture, starved and often deprived the use of a toilet. Some of the children were so detached they didn’t understand the concept of a police officer or medicine.

“You don’t need to learn what a police officer is from going to school, you learn that from just being out in the world,” said Patricia Costales, chief executive of The Guidance Center, a Long Beach, California-based nonprofit that provides mental health therapy to thousands of children.

“To not even know something like that really speaks to how incredibly controlled their environment was. They’re going to experience a culture shock even apart from the trauma they have undergone,” said Costales, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist who has treated kidnap victims, some held for years.

Trauma

The Turpin siblings, seven adults and six children, likely need years of therapy, psychological experts said, adding that if possible it would be best to keep them together.

The youngest should have the easiest road to recovery, Costales said, but added she is optimistic that over time all could eventually learn to lead relatively normal lives.

“Their brains are still adapting, they’re still forming, they’re still developing their understanding of the world,” she said of the younger children. “But someone who has experienced these things for 20-some years of their life will have a lot of learning to do about what relationships are like, what the world is like, how they’re supposed to be treated.”

Shackled Children David Allen Turpin, second from right, and his attorney David Macher, far right, appear in court for an arraignment in Riverside on Thursday. Source: Frederic J. Brown

Even being separated from their parents, who are now in jail on torture, child abuse and other charges, could be unsettling initially to some of the children, said Jessica Borelli, a clinical psychologist and professor of psychology and social behaviour at University of California, Irvine.

“When we come into this world, our attachment figures are our primary sources of safety and security, no matter how abusive they are,” she said. “That impulse or that draw to be back with the people who are supposed to keep you safe is incredibly strong, and that is what has to be overridden to get out of an abusive situation.”

Police were summoned to the Turpin home in Perris, a city of about 70,000 people 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles, on Sunday after the couple’s 17-year-old daughter jumped out of a window and called 911. She had planned the escape for two years and fled with a sibling who became too scared and turned back, Riverside County authorities said.

The fact that she carried out such a courageous act, Borelli said, shows she could play a leadership role in helping her siblings recover.

“To me, that is a sign she has something inside of her that is really healthy,” she said. “One of the things that happens with really prolonged abuse like this is the instincts about self-protection and the desire to protect oneself are totally disrupted — but she has it. So, I think she might be someone who can help.”

Chained

When deputies arrived at the home they found a 22-year-old chained to a bed. The house reeked of human waste and evidence of starvation was obvious, with the oldest sibling, a 29-year-old woman, weighing only 82 pounds, said Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

The children were tethered to beds with chains and padlocks as punishment and allowed to do little but write in journals, authorities said.

David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of torture, child abuse, dependent adult abuse and false imprisonment dating to 2010, when the family moved to California from outside Fort Worth, Texas. David Turpin also pleaded not guilty to performing a lewd act on a child under age 14.

Shackled Children Louise Anna Turpin smiles as she appears in court. Source: Terry Pierson

Each is held on $12 million bail.

David Turpin had worked as an engineer for both Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Louise Turpin identified herself as a housewife in a 2011 bankruptcy filing.

The family led a nocturnal existence and slept all day, which kept them largely out of sight from neighbours in their tight-knit suburban-styled community.

Authorities have given no motive for the parents’ behaviour, which Hestrin called “depraved.”

Abbey Kanzer, a clinical psychologist at the Center for Victims of Torture in St. Paul, Minnesota, said recovery can take years but there is hope in even the most horrific cases.

“The hope for treatment is to find a way so the trauma becomes a contained part of what happened to them,” she said. “It becomes part of their story, but not their complete story.”

Read: Remembering the 35 girls who died in a Cavan orphanage fire in 1943

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man killed in feud-related shooting in Dublin
55,919  43
2
Family appeal for help finding Irishman (21) missing in Vienna
40,205  2
3
'You are so sick': Olympic gymnast faces down US team doctor who sexually abused her
40,139  21
Fora
1
Dún Laoghaire residents threatened with eviction have won a key battle against vulture funds
1,703  0
2
Ireland's data regulator wants outside help to deal with the wave of international scrutiny
139  0
3
How to make a sales meeting more intriguing for your customers - in 5 steps
51  0
The42
1
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
32,145  32
2
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup
31,344  12
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
28,193  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
People were not happy with the Late Late's 'brief' tribute to Dolores O'Riordan
15,246  5
2
14 of the quickest reactions to Kim and Kanye naming their baby girl 'Chicago'
9,595  6
3
How Well Do You Know The North Side?
8,308  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Garda Detective who sent abusive letters to State solicitor is jailed for three years
GARDAí
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
Three men charged after tools stolen from building site
Three charged in garda operation targeting burglary gangs
DUBLIN
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
Three 1830s houses demolished at Dublin's Five Lamps to make way for social housing
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
COURT
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie