Appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in back in Ballymena overnight

The incident happened shortly before 4am this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 2 Sep 2018, 3:19 PM
Queen Street, Ballymena
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was sustained stab wounds to his back during an incident overnight. 

Shortly before 4am, it was reported that a man had received a stab wound to his back. 

It is believed he was stabbed somewhere between Larne Road and Queen Street in Ballymena. 

He has attended hospital where he received stitches to his injury. 

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of either the Larne Road or Queen Street this morning and witnessed the incident to contact police at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 346 02/09/18. 

Anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries are also being asked to make contact. 

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

