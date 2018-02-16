Gardaí appeal for info about teenager missing from Navan since August

A PUBLIC APPEAL has been made for information about a 17-year-old who was last seen in Navan in August.

Bryir Jange arrived to Ireland from Iraq in 2017.

He was last seen in Navan on the evening of 13 August 2017.

He is described as being 5’10″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on Byrir’s whereabouts to contact them at Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Note: Gardaí did not have a picture available of Byrir so no photo of him could be used to accompany this article