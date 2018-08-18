This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 18 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aretha Franklin's funeral arrangements have been announced

The funeral will take place after a two-day public viewing and it will be limited to family, friends and invited guests.

By AFP Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 9:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,722 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4188478
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE FUNERAL OF legendary singer Aretha Franklin will be held in her hometown Detroit on 31 August, after a two-day public viewing at a city museum to allow fans to mourn.

Plans for the final farewell to the “Queen of Soul” – who died on Thursday at age 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer – started coming together as tributes poured in from around the world, and fans congregated at key sites in the city, the home of Motown.

The funeral at Greater Grace Temple – which seats about 4,000 people – will be limited to family, friends and invited guests, expected to range from music royalty to dignitaries from around the world.

On August 28 and 29, fans will be able to say a final farewell at a public viewing staged at the Charles H Wright Museum of African-American History. The visitation will last 12 hours each day, according to Franklin’s publicist Gwendolyn Quinn.

Franklin is to buried with other members of her family at Woodlawn Cemetery.

The days-long celebration of Franklin’s life is also expected to include a tribute concert, but details of that event were not immediately available.

Obit Aretha Franklin A makeshift memorial for Aretha Franklin in Detroit. Source: Frank Franklin II

Franklin – an 18-time Grammy winner with a clear, rich voice able to span musical genres – influenced generations of singers with unforgettable hits including “Respect” (1967), “Natural Woman” (1968) and “I Say a Little Prayer” (1968).

Yesterday, fans continued to pay their respects, leaving mementos outside her father’s New Bethel Baptist Church and queuing outside the Motown Museum, which will play her music on loudspeakers through the weekend and is hosting a book of condolence.

“It’s just been amazing. Of course we’re all very saddened and heartbroken with the thought of her passing, but people are flocking to the museum,” general manager Sheila Spencer told AFP.

She performed at our gala for our 20th anniversary and it was a phenomenal, phenomenal performance. So we’re just so honored.

At the Motown Museum, Fred Zilian, a university teacher from Rhode Island on a reunion with classmates from the US military academy West Point, danced with his wife to an Aretha track.

“I want to be sad because we lost Aretha Franklin, but I had to go in the street and dance,” he told AFP, remembering how he loved her music and those of black artists who recorded at Motown in the 1960s.

Obit Aretha Franklin A sign in memory of Aretha Franklin in Detroit. Source: Paul Sancya

“The country was riven by race relations tension and we, you can see, are all white – we didn’t give a damn,” he said. “It’s really a statement about the unifying effect that music can have.”

In 2005, Franklin was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award for a US civilian, by then-president George W Bush.

In 2010, she suffered serious health problems, but continued to perform until last year, her last public performance in November 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dozens of 'non-existent' emails between former Minister for Justice and PR firm discovered
    61,685  81
    2
    		High Court challenge launched to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    45,682  30
    3
    		Stormy Daniels explains why she pulled out of Celebrity Big Brother at last minute
    36,492  23
    Fora
    1
    		A 'struggling' wing of Dundrum centre will be turned into a new food and drinks quarter
    5,937  0
    2
    		'A disservice to the nation': Pilots say Dublin Airport's new runway will be too short
    1,400  0
    3
    		'A car crash nearly ended our business on day one. I was worried we'd be a laughing stock of Galway'
    603  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    28,421  3
    2
    		Premier League referee quits aged 32 due to 'change in his personal circumstances'
    20,879  10
    3
    		Sweetnam superb as Munster start season with win over Kidney's London Irish
    16,184  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		8 true crime podcasts you should sink your teeth into that aren't Serial
    5,187  0
    2
    		People are describing parenting in 5 words or less, and it's as accurate as it gets
    4,395  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,707  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man mugged in Dublin city centre
    'Morale is on the floor': Defence Forces to be paid just €47.59 per day for extra work during Pope visit
    Man (27) dies after car he was travelling in hits ditch in Co Westmeath
    CORK
    Starbucks has lost its third planning battle over an 'unauthorised' cafÃ© in Cork
    Starbucks has lost its third planning battle over an 'unauthorised' café in Cork
    Sweetnam superb as Munster start season with win over Kidney's London Irish
    Guess who's back! 17-time All-Ireland winner Corkery returns to Rebels' camogie panel
    COURT
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie