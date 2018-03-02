80 babies delivered at Holles St and Rotunda during storm ... including one Emma

MORE THAN 80 babies were born at two of Dublin’s main maternity hospitals during the storm.

In the last 48 hours, 52 babies were born at the National Maternity Hospital (NMH). Meanwhile, 30 babies have been born at the Rotunda Hospital since yesterday.

In Holles St, I met newborn Max - the late Garret Fitzgerald’s great grandson. Here I am with Max & his mum Ciara & dad Brian. pic.twitter.com/WdncCcvFUF — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 1, 2018 Source: Leo Varadkar /Twitter

Dr Rhona Mahony, master of the NMH on Holles Street, told the Ryan Tubridy Show: “It’s been a busy 48 hours to say the least.

“We’ve had 52 babies, which even by our standards is busy … We’ve had one Emma and the potential for a few more,” Mahony said.

She thanked the hospital’s employees for their dedication, saying some people had walked for two hours to get to work, while others hadn’t left the hospital since Tuesday.

Some women arrived at the hospital via ambulance while others were helped to get there by the army, something Mahony described as “extraordinary”.

‘No Beasts or Easts’

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Rotunda said the hospital has also remained fully operational throughout the storm.

The spokesperson thanked employees for their “excellent dedication and diligence”, saying staff had made themselves available to work “despite the many challenges posed by extreme weather conditions”.

“Many staff have worked over the last three nights and have not been home to their own families, which is reflective of the dedication of Rotunda Hospital staff who have acted above the norm to ensure the continued provision of safe maternity services for our patients,” the spokesperson said.

“As far as we are aware no babies have been named Emma, Beast or East – yet,” they added.