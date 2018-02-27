  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach says minister's advice to turn the heating on 24/7 'is not the advice of government'

Minister Jim Daly said that older people could claim the money back for fuel from welfare schemes.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 3:20 PM
2 hours ago 42,926 Views 96 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3873994
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 3.15pm

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR says the advice given by a junior minister that older people should leave the heating on 24/7 during the cold snap “is not the advice of government”.

In a statement issued yesterday, Junior Health Minister Jim Daly said that older people could claim the money back for fuel from welfare schemes if money is an issue.

“Pensioners who live at home should keep the heat going for twenty-four hours. They should feel free to use that extra bucket of coal or bale of briquettes,” said Daly.

He urged pensioners worried about cost to “put your health and safety first”.

In the Dáil today, Labour’s Brendan Howlin and Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald called on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to double the fuel allowance ahead of the arrival of the freezing conditions this week.

Daly had said yesterday that older people who are worried about cost should avail of social welfare schemes, citing the Urgent Needs Supplementary Payment and the Exceptional Needs Payment, single payments to help meet essential, once-off, exceptional expenditure.

Varadkar reiterated this point, but added:

Minister Daly’s advice is not the advice of government.

He explained that the fuel allowance is €22.50 a week and is given to some 330,000 people nationwide.

“There is no way that anyone in this House can guarantee that turning on your heat 24/7 will not cost more,” he said, adding that doubling the payment might not solve the problem.

Screenshot 2018-02-27 at 15.25.03

McDonald told the Taoiseach:

There is no point in telling people that are cold to run their heating 24/7 and not to worry how they are going to pay.

“People will die unless they are kept warm,” added Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.

The Taoiseach said fuel allowance costs some €200 million per year. Two changes have been made to the system so far this year.

Those in receipt can avail of the payment in two lump sum payments totalling €607, as opposed to the weekly payment, and the scheme has also been extended by one week, taking it into the first week in April.

Peter Kavanagh of Active Retirement has called on the government to extend the Winter Fuel Allowance for the duration of the severe weather, but said that the key issue is older people’s health.

The number one concern is that older people stay warm. We will be lobbying government to do its part, but the most important thing is older people’s health.

Related Reads

27.02.18 So how will The Beast compare to the Big Snow of '82?
26.02.18 Planning to drive this week? Here's the advice for car-owners ahead of the severe wintry weather
26.02.18 What exactly is the 'Beast from the East'? And why is it going to be absolutely freezing this week?

“Cost of heating is a concern for a lot of older people because they’re in the house longer. We’ve heard of people leaving the oven door open to heat the room after cooking.

We’re advising older people to make sure their boiler is serviced and the heating is on.

Justin Moran of Age Action urged older people to stay warm.

“We’re advising people to stay in as much as possible, heat the rooms you’re going to be in at least and eat plenty of warm food.

We’re also asking neighbours of older people to check in on their neighbours.

Moran added that the extension of the Winter Fuel Allowance would be welcome.

Met Éireann has issued a snow-ice warning for parts of Leinster this evening, with up to 6cm of snow forecast by tomorrow morning.

More persistent snow is expected later in the week.

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (96)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Beast from the East is coming our way': Leo says weather advice will be clear about whether to stay home from work
85,833  90
2
Stores seek to reassure customers about bread supplies ahead of Storm Emma
81,781  82
3
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
70,802  0
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den investor has just sold his Galway business to a US multinational
707  0
2
The head of the last National Broadband Plan bidder has suddenly resigned
486  0
3
Argos and Virgin Media head the list of firms prosecuted for unsolicited marketing
119  0
The42
1
British boxer dies hours after winning fight
41,906  21
2
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards
32,814  54
3
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
26,492  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
OK, you really need to see Saoirse Ronan's extremely patriotic baby bib
8,617  5
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,698  1
3
Why won't Irish brands step up to support the brilliant Blindboy Podcast?
5,626  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting tissue in his throat
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
HEALTH
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
Pharmacists urge people to ensure they have 'supply of essential medicines' before storm hits
Kevin Smith says he had a 'massive' heart attack after a show last night
GARDAí
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaÃ­ in Offaly
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
There are 38 garda stations in Munster that can't access the Pulse system
COURT
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Former Sinn Féin councillor awarded €3,500 in RTÉ defamation case
Man appears in court charged with the murder of 20-year-old man in Sligo at the weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie