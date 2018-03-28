Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges

A JURY HAS found all four men in the Belfast rugby rape trial not guilty on all charges.

Ireland and Ulster rugby duo Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been found not guilty of raping a 19-year-old student in June 2016.

It took the Belfast Crown Court jury of eight men and three women three hours and 40 minutes following the marathon nine-week trial to unanimously acquit the pair of the charges against them.

Both 26-year-old Jackson from Oakleigh Park in Belfast, and 24-year old Olding, from Ardenlee Street, had denied raping the now 21-year-old woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, during a party in Jackson’s home on 28 June 2016.

Also today, Blane McIlroy (26), from Royal Lodge Road, was acquitted on the charge of exposure, and Rory Harrison (25) from Manse Road, also Belfast, was acquitted of charges of perverting the course of public justice, and withholding information.