This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Big issues' still remain in Brexit negotiations, says the UK

Technical discussions will resume in Brussels over Brexit this week.

By AFP Monday 8 Oct 2018, 5:48 PM
37 minutes ago 1,400 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4274884
Image: Matt Dunham
Image: Matt Dunham

BRITAIN WARNED TODAY there were still “big issues” to resolve in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, even as hopes grow in Brussels of a breakthrough just days before a crucial summit.

Technical discussions resume in Brussels this week, with both sides racing to bridge their differences over the toughest issues of the Irish border and future trading ties.

The EU summit on October 18 has been characterised by the bloc as a “moment of truth” in the divorce talks, just months before Britain leaves on March 29, 2019.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at the weekend that the chances of a deal are now rising.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said the government was “working hard for a deal this autumn and that continues at pace”.

But he added:

There remain big issues to work through and as the prime minister has said, this will require movement on the EU side.

“There is a difference between people talking optimistically about a deal, and a deal including both the withdrawal agreement and the future framework actually being agreed,” he said.

‘Precise’ trade declaration

As months of negotiations come to a head, tensions erupted last month at a summit in Salzburg where the EU roundly rejected May’s plan for close economic ties after Brexit.

But she is sticking to her proposal, which she argues would protect cross-border trade while also resolving the problem of how to keep open Britain’s land border with Ireland.

The first sign of any common ground will come on Wednesday, when EU negotiator Michel Barnier will present the first draft of his proposed statement on post-Brexit economic and security ties to ambassadors of the EU’s other 27 member states.

A senior EU official involved in the Brexit negotiations told AFP that the document may be intentionally vague, in case Britain wants to change its red lines in the future.

However, May’s spokesman said Britain was seeking a “precise” declaration on the shape of the future relationship.

He noted that MPs in the House of Commons will have to approve the statement alongside the Brexit divorce deal, and would want to do so “on an informed basis”.

The divorce deal covers the issues of Britain’s financial settlement and EU expatriates’ rights, which are largely resolved, as well as the issue of Ireland.

London and Brussels agree they want no return to physical border checks between British Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, but disagree on how to achieve this.

Britain believes checks can be avoided through a new trade deal, but accepts the need for a fall-back plan — a backstop — to ensure this until that deal can be agreed.

London has rejected the EU’s proposal but has yet to put forward in full an alternative, promising only it will be published “shortly”.

The problem stems from Britain’s desire to leave the EU’s single market and customs union after Brexit, which would inevitably mean the reintroduction of checks in Ireland.

Britain is keen to develop its own independent trade policy, and welcomed a declaration by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday that it could join the Pacific trade deal.

Business leaders, meanwhile, called for politicians to focus on getting a Brexit deal.

“No matter how fed up we are with the running in circles of it all, we have to do everything within our power to avoid no deal,” said Carolyn Fairbairn of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) lobby group.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		It's all gone wrong for Emmanuel Macron
    56,783  55
    2
    		Quiz: How much do you know about 90s films?
    36,245  10
    3
    		Shock and condemnation across Europe after Bulgarian journalist murdered
    36,173  40
    Fora
    1
    		Tourism officials have quietly overhauled Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    320  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you support Dublin's BusConnects plan?
    108  0
    3
    		Citibank fined €1.3m by the Central Bank over 'prolonged and serious' lending code breaches
    105  0
    The42
    1
    		UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    59,471  119
    2
    		All-Ireland club champions Cuala dumped out in Dublin semi-final by Dalo's Kilmacud
    36,022  16
    3
    		Former Chelsea captain John Terry announces his retirement
    26,411  61
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, this is why everyone is talking about Una Healy's love life right now
    6,969  0
    2
    		Which Irish Influencer Are You?
    5,135  0
    3
    		The all-important 3-0 this year? Here are the biggest moments from the year you were born
    4,623  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    Split between Donegal and Fermanagh, the future of this village hangs in the balance
    GARDAí
    Keith Harrison trying to stop internal Garda investigation
    Keith Harrison trying to stop internal Garda investigation
    Man (44) stabbed to death and two others injured at house in Macroom
    Gardaí appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    CORK
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan OâDriscoll murder
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan O’Driscoll murder
    Girl seriously injured in Cork after firework exploded in her hand
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie