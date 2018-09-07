This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coveney says Brexit withdrawal deal is '85% agreed'

Simon Coveney says the October deadline can be pushed out, but not by much.

By Christina Finn Friday 7 Sep 2018, 11:57 AM
1 hour ago 6,623 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4224221
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE OCTOBER DEADLINE for a Brexit withdrawal deal could be pushed out, if necessary, said Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Making his comments in Galway this morning, he said the withdrawal agreement is 85% agreed.  

Coveney added that “deadlines are needed  otherwise difficult decisions will just get pushed out and pushed out,” adding: “We are running out of time.” 

While it is important to stick with the October deadline, he said “if it is necessary to go beyond that, of course people will look at that”.

He acknowledged that a number of things were standing in the way of timeline being met, in particular, the party conference season in the UK.

The Conservative party conference will be meeting at the end of September.

The EU taskforce, led by Michel Barnier, is still focused on an end of October deal. 

A final plan is scheduled in for a summit in October, where European politicians are expected to vote on the final Brexit deal. But without any progress on the Irish border issue they’re behind schedule already – prompting rumours that the vote could be pushed back to December, even January.

Coveney is of the view there is not enough time to get through the process by the 29 March date, if an agreement on the withdrawal is not locked down soon.

“If it spills over into November I think people will look at that with an open mind, but if it moves beyond then I think the capacity to make decisions and ratify them and prepare for Britain’s exiting of the EU in an orderly and successful manner starts to look difficult.”

Related Read

02.09.18 Here's all you need to know about Brexit, and why it's important

The UK is to leave the European Union on 29 March 2019 – two years to the day since Article 50 was triggered. 

Talks between the two sides have intensified in the last couple of weeks.

He added that there is now a “much more united British Cabinet than they were in May or June – they are united behind the prime minister, and their negotiation position is clear, it is consistent with the white paper of the Chequers agreement. None of that was clear before July”.

“We also have a Brexit minister who is a lot more hands on … he is determined, in my view, in finding an agreement, that is not a reflection on previous ministers that is just my impression of the current one,” he said, adding that with “flexibility on both sides, a deal can be done, hopefully by the end of October if it needs a few extra weeks so be it”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dolores O'Riordan's death was 'nothing but a tragic accident', finds coroner
    84,444  84
    2
    		US actor Burt Reynolds dies aged 82
    38,734  54
    3
    		Man who drowned after falling overboard had his lifejacket deflate while he was in water
    35,798  11
    Fora
    1
    		New rules are on the way for Airbnb hosts in Dublin to crack down on short-term lets
    290  0
    2
    		Once worth $800m, Tintri is winding up its Cork business after flirting with bankruptcy
    265  0
    3
    		‘We’ve had some horrendous gigs where the lads would be up past their ankles in muck’
    227  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    67,213  97
    2
    		Player ratings: How we scored Ireland in their dismal defeat against Wales
    47,923  82
    3
    		Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    35,220  94
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ronan Keating is bloody raging over the carry-on on the GQ Awards red carpet
    10,676  4
    2
    		Joshua from Friends said he was 'dying inside' starring opposite Jennifer Aniston
    10,140  0
    3
    		Coleen Nolan quits Loose Women and postpones tour after Kim Woodburn row
    5,643  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    Man arrested over fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    DUBLIN
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    CORK
    A shopping centre in a Cork city suburb has gone on the market for â¬86 million
    A shopping centre in a Cork city suburb has gone on the market for €86 million
    Many prisoners on Spike Island may have been from 'black spots of disadvantage'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie