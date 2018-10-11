This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Business leaders believe economy likely to crash in next five years

Brexit is a big factor.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 6:20 AM
29 minutes ago 2,430 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4279192
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

DIRECTORS OF A number of Irish businesses have warned the Government they believe we are likely to experience another economic crisis in the next five years.

According to a quarterly survey of director sentiment by the Institute of Directors in Ireland (IoD), difficulty sourcing talent as well as Brexit and unattractive growth markets mean that the Irish economy is headed for more disaster. 

The findings from the report found: 

  • Irish business sentiment remains somewhat optimistic (35%), albeit there is a decline in confidence when compared with earlier this year.
  • 54% believe the current Confidence and Supply Agreement for the Government will be extended after Budget 2019.

The survey of 273 IoD members, in early October 2018, involved chief executives, senior executives, non-executive directors and chairpersons, and showed that 82% believe that another economic crisis within the next five years is somewhat or very likely.

Over half (54%) believed that Ireland’s domestic economy and banking system are not sufficiently resilient or prepared for any crisis and 86% said that the Government needs to run a budgetary surplus to act as a buffer against future economic shocks.

Maura Quinn, Chief Executive, Institute of Directors in Ireland, said: “As the Irish economy faces significant risks going forward, both at a macro and micro level due to Brexit uncertainty, amongst many other uncertainties, business sentiment appears to have weakened in Q3.

“It is quite clear that Ireland’s business leaders are in a cautious mood and are concerned for the future of business in Ireland.”

Brexit and stagnating markets

As Britain’s exit from the EU in March 2019 fast approaches, Irish business leaders said Brexit is the single biggest risk facing their organisation – up to 26% from 18%.

The UK is also seen as an increasingly less attractive market for growth.

The most significant opportunities for growth are expected domestically (39%) followed by the EU (22%). The US has dropped from 18% to 9% in Q3.

While a majority of businesses (57%) are experiencing increasing difficulties in sourcing talent, the same as Q2 (56%), 22% of the respondents state that the sourcing and retention of talent is the biggest risk currently facing their organisation, second only to the effects of Brexit (26%).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    88,179  70
    2
    		UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    56,467  208
    3
    		'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna
    36,172  45
    Fora
    1
    		Higher gambling taxes have made Ireland one of the world's 'most penal' betting markets
    683  0
    2
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    109  0
    3
    		Dublin's Chasing Returns wants to help investors tame their emotions - and make more money
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		New deal! Conor Murray agrees IRFU contract extension until June 2022
    31,649  78
    2
    		'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    20,633  8
    3
    		If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    17,678  35
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    28,976  10
    2
    		Chris Meloni was criticised for posting nude shots of Melania Trump because Twitter knows shaming when it sees it
    7,355  5
    3
    		Sophie Turner said she and Maisie Williams get high before sitting in the bath together... it's The Dredge
    6,470  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    Court of Appeal rejects application by Brian Rattigan to have drug dealing conviction quashed
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Angela Merkel warns 'devil is in detail' of Brexit deal
    Angela Merkel warns 'devil is in detail' of Brexit deal
    'Is this the best use of £150m?': Ex-NI Secretaries of State say Troubles investigations should stop
    Leaders play down hope of Brexit breakthrough as Arlene Foster meets Michel Barnier
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie