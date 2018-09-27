Luxury cars, designer watch and €145,000 seized following 14 searches related to Dublin gang

Some of the items seized by CAB as part of their search this morning

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized a number of luxury cars and designer items following searches at 14 different locations this morning.

Earlier today, CAB officers assisted by the Special Crime Task Force raided six homes, four offices, three businesses and a motor dealership in Dublin and Wicklow.

Officers seized an Audi A4, a Volkswagen Passat, a Mercedes C220, a Seat Leon, a Hublot watch and designer handbags during the raid.

A freezing order is also expected to be made on €145,000 in accounts in financial institutions following the searches.

The raids relate to a west Dublin organised crime group, who are suspected of involvement in the sale of drugs.