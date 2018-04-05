Man arrested after €27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches

Over €28,000 in cash was seized during the raids

A MAN HAS been arrested after the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized a number of goods, including cash, cannabis and cars, during 21 searches in five counties.

The searches took place this morning in Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Dublin, targetting the proceeds of organised crime.

During the course of this morning’s searches, gardaí seized around €27,800 in cash and £1,570 sterling.

Two stolen caravans, one Mercedes Benz car, a number of strimmers and lawn mowers, and a Rolex watch were also seized.

Seized Mercedes Benz car Source: An Garda Síochána

Finally, gardaí seized cannabis herb and cocaine, which are subject to analysis, with a street value of approximately €1,000.

Gardaí also seized one Rolex watch Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí said a number of documents and mobile phones are currently being examined.

“A freezing order has been made on a substantial sum of money in a financial situation,” gardaí said.

One man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.