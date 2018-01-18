  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 19 January, 2018
Teenager who fled Californian house of horrors had been planning escape 'for two years'

David Allen and Louise Anna Turpin are facing 94 years in prison apiece.

By AFP Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 9:53 PM
7 hours ago 41,460 Views 29 Comments
Shackled Children Louise Anna and David Allen Turpin Source: AP

A CALIFORNIA COUPLE who held their 13 malnourished children captive in a suburban home were charged today with multiple counts of torture and child abuse, with prosecutors saying the youngsters had been shackled even to go to the bathroom.

David Allen Turpin (57) and his wife Louise Anna Turpin (49) – who had registered their home as a school – were hit with 12 counts of torture, 12 of false imprisonment, six of child abuse and six of abuse of a dependent adult ahead of their court appearance in the city of Riverside.

David Turpin was also charged with committing a lewd act against a child by force or fear or duress, district attorney Mike Hestrin told a press conference, adding that bail had been set at $13 million (€10.6 million) for each of the defendants.

“If convicted of all charges, they face 94 (years) up to life in prison,” Hestrin told reporters in Riverside.

Sheriff’s deputies in Perris, a town southeast of Los Angeles, found three children shackled with chains and padlocks in their filthy, foul-smelling home on Sunday last after receiving an emergency assistance call from their 17-year-old sister who had managed to escape.

The 17-year-old had climbed out a window and called 911 on a cellphone. She had plotted her escape for two years, Hestrin said. Another sibling escaped with her but turned back out of fear.

SHACKLED CHILDREN Source: AP

US Shackled Children The house's exterior Source: AP

The daughter was so emaciated that officers at first thought she was a young child.

The district attorney said the children were beaten and chained as punishment. A punishment could be triggered by something like washing hands above the wrist, in which case they would be accused of playing with the water, he said.

Hestrin said all 13 victims were severely malnourished and as a result some have cognitive impairment and a lack of basic knowledge. He said a 29-year-old female victim weighed 82 pounds.

Officers also initially assumed all the other siblings to be children, but were shocked to discover seven ranging in age from 18 to 29.

All 13 are being treated for malnutrition and undergoing other diagnostic tests.

The torture and false imprisonment charges do not include the 2-year-old, Hestrin said, adding that apparently the toddler was getting enough to eat.

Hestrin said all the children had been subjected to “prolonged abuse” – and had not been allowed to shower more than once a year, or allowed to see a dentist or doctor.

“Often, they were not released from their chains to go to the bathroom,” he told the press conference.

While the children’s ordeal began when the family was living in the Fort Worth region of Texas, it “intensified over time and worsened” when they moved to California.

“They were fed very little, on a schedule,” Hestrin added.

No indication of abuse

Mark Uffer, chief executive officer at the Corona regional medical center where the adults were being treated, described their condition as stable.

Neither defendant was able to immediately explain why their children were restrained, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Shackled Children A detective pictured outside the house in Perris, California, on Tuesday Source: Alex Gallardo/AP

Shackled Children Members of the media camped outside the house Source: AP

Police said there was no initial indication of sexual abuse, but cautioned that the investigation was still going on.

Nor was there any indication that either suspect suffered from mental illness, Perris police chief Greg Fellows said, or that the children’s ordeal was linked to the family’s religious beliefs.

Initial investigations have confirmed that the couple were the biological parents of all 13 siblings, Fellows said.

According to police, the family moved in 2014 from Texas to a middle class neighborhood of Perris, some 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles, homeschooling their children in their Spanish-style stucco house.

A sister of Louise Turpin, Elizabeth Flores, told ABC the couple kept to themselves.

“This has been going on before they even had children… they were real private, and they didn’t come around much,” said Flores. “We begged to Skype them. We begged to see them.”

As a university student Flores lived with the Turpins for a while.

“I thought they were really strict, but I didn’t see any abuse,” Flores said.

But she said she did have disturbing memories of the husband. “If I went to get in the shower, he would come in while I was in there and watch me. It was like a joke. He never touched me or anything.”

The case recalls previous kidnapping horrors that have made global headlines in recent years.

Ariel Castro abducted three young women he repeatedly raped for a decade at his Cleveland home. He was arrested in May 2013 after one of his victims escaped.

Jaycee Dugard was kidnapped as an 11-year-old and repeatedly raped over 18 years by convicted sex offender Phillip Garrido in California. She was rescued in August 2009.

Austria has seen two high profile kidnaps – Elisabeth Fritzl was imprisoned and raped over a period of 24 years by her father Josef while Natascha Kampusch was held for eight years by Wolfgang Priklopil before her 2006 escape.

With AP

© – AFP, 2018

