Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 1 May, 2018
â‚¬80,000 worth of cannabis seized in Drogheda

A man has been arrested by gardaÃ­.

By Ã“rla Ryan Tuesday 1 May 2018, 8:41 AM
29 minutes ago
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Brandon Crawford
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Brandon Crawford

A MAN HAS been arrested after cannabis was seized near Drogheda.

GardaÃ­ carried out a search at a house in the Grange Rath area, which is located along the border between Louth and Meath, as part of ongoing investigations.

During the course of the search, gardaÃ­ recovered cannabis plants with an estimated street value of â‚¬80,000. Cultivation equipment was also recovered at the scene.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and is currently being detained at Ashbourne Garda Station. He can be detained for 24 hours.

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Ã“rla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

