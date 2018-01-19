Three men arrested after gardaí uncover cannabis worth €360,000 in converted garage

The grow house

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men and seized a large quantity of cannabis plants following a search of a residence near Abbeylara, Co Longford yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí from Granard, assisted by the Roscommon/Longford Drug Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit, carried out a planned search of a house and adjoining garage.

The grow house Source: Garda Press Office

During the course of the search, a cannabis grow house was discovered in the converted garage which contained cannabis plants with an estimated street value of up to €360,000 (pending analysis).

Three men, ranging in age from 30s to 50s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act at Granard and Longford Garda Stations.