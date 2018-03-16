  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 16 March, 2018
Herbal cannabis worth â‚¬90k found hidden in blankets sent from Canada

An Irish man is being questioned by gardaÃ­ in relation to the seizure.

By GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha Friday 16 Mar 2018, 5:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,817 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3908833

001 - 4.5kg Herbal Source: Revenue

CANNABIS WITH AN estimated street value ofÂ â‚¬90,000 was found concealed in blankets in a package that had been sent from Canada.

Revenue officers seized 4.5 kg of herbal cannabis and gardaÃ­ arrested a 28-year-old Irish man, whoâ€™s being detainedÂ for questioning in Dundalk Garda Station.

These actions were taken as part of joint-investigations targeting drug imports in the Louth area.

002 - 4.5kg Herbal Source: Revenue

The agencies involved include Revenueâ€™s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Dundalk Garda Drugs Unit.

Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

003 - 4.5kg Herbal Source: Revenue

If you have any information about drug smuggling, Revenue recommend contacting them in confidence on its Confidential Phone Number onÂ 1800 295 295.

About the author:

About the author
GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (22)

