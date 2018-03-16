Herbal cannabis worth â‚¬90k found hidden in blankets sent from Canada

Source: Revenue

CANNABIS WITH AN estimated street value ofÂ â‚¬90,000 was found concealed in blankets in a package that had been sent from Canada.

Revenue officers seized 4.5 kg of herbal cannabis and gardaÃ­ arrested a 28-year-old Irish man, whoâ€™s being detainedÂ for questioning in Dundalk Garda Station.

These actions were taken as part of joint-investigations targeting drug imports in the Louth area.

The agencies involved include Revenueâ€™s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Dundalk Garda Drugs Unit.

Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

If you have any information about drug smuggling, Revenue recommend contacting them in confidence on its Confidential Phone Number onÂ 1800 295 295.