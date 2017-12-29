Three people rescued off Carrauntoohil in wintry conditions

RESCUE TEAMS BATTLED tough weather conditions last night to rescue three people on Carrauntoohil in Kerry.

Two women and a man were climbing on the mountain late last night when the man fell at Howling Ridge and sustained a leg injury. The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were contacted by the group at 11.30pm

A full callout was planned for first light, but due to severe weather conditions, including low temperatures, hail, strong winds, thunder and lightning, combined with snow underfoot, four rescuers decided to head to the group with food, shelter, and medical supplies.

The climbers reached the group at 3.20am, and after assessing the man’s condition it was decided to head down the mountain on foot, reaching Ard na Locha at 7am.

There have been four callouts on the mountain since Stephen’s Day, and a total of seven people rescued.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team are advising the public to exercise extreme caution when climbing.

“It’s winter time, it gets dark early,” PRO Alan Wallace said, “There’s snow and ice and it’s windy and rainy. These are winter mountaineering conditions and you need the ability and skill to climb in this weather.”