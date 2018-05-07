Man arrested in west Dublin after walking outside shopping centre completely naked

A MAN IN his 20s was arrested by gardaí after he was seen walking outside a busy shopping centre completely naked.

A number of screengrabs and videos of the man have been sent around social media in the last 24 hours. The man is seen walking around the Laurel Lodge area of Castleknock without any clothes on.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, gardaí confirmed that they had arrested a man in his 20s but did not confirm the specifics of the arrest.

They said: “Gardai in Blanchardstown were called to an incident in the Laurel Lodge part of Dublin 15 on Saturday at approximately 2.28pm.

“A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene under Section 4 Public Order Act and is being detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station.”