Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Man arrested in west Dublin after walking outside shopping centre completely naked

Videos of the incident are spreading across social media.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 7 May 2018, 12:15 PM
1 hour ago 16,455 Views 33 Comments
The Laurel Lodge shopping centre.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 20s was arrested by gardaí after he was seen walking outside a busy shopping centre completely naked.

A number of screengrabs and videos of the man have been sent around social media in the last 24 hours. The man is seen walking around the Laurel Lodge area of Castleknock without any clothes on.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, gardaí confirmed that they had arrested a man in his 20s but did not confirm the specifics of the arrest.

They said: “Gardai in Blanchardstown were called to an incident in the Laurel Lodge part of Dublin 15 on Saturday at approximately 2.28pm.

“A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene under Section 4 Public Order Act and is being detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

