Driver dies after car collides with articulated truck in Cavan

A MAN HAS been killed after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with an articulated truck in Co. Cavan.

The crash happened at 6.20 pm yesterday evening on the at Bunn near Belturbet.

The deceased man was aged in his 40s and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The road at the scene of the crash remains closed this morning to allow for a forensic examination by garda collision investigators.