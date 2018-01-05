Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)

A MAN IS to appear before Cavan District Court this morning charged in relation with the murder of a man in Ballyjamesduff on New Year’s Eve.

The body of Marek Swider, who is originally from Poland but had been living in the area for a number of years, was discovered on Sunday. He had suffered stab wounds at a house on the Dublin Road.

He was brought to Cavan General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30am on New Year’s Day.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in the Cork city area yesterday and is due in court around 11am this morning.