Man dies after being stabbed in Cavan

A MAN HAS died after he was stabbed in Co Cavan last night.

The incident took place on Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm.

The 40-year-old man was rushed to Cavan General Hospital with serious stab wounds, and was pronounced dead this morning.

A post mortem is due to be carried out later today.

A garda forensic team is currently examining the scene of the incident.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing towitnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-9694570 , the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.