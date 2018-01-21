Cocaine worth over €70,000 seized in Nenagh

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of cocaine with an estimated street value of over €70,000 (pending analysis) in Co Tipperary.

The drugs were seized at a premises on Limerick Road in Nenagh. The discovery was reported to gardaí on Wednesday.

A man in his 30s was arrested on Thursday and detained for questioning at Nenagh Garda Station. He has since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the investigation is ongoing.