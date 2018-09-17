Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have seized drugs, cash and other property during a search operation near Clonee.

Officers from Blanchardstown and Finglas carried out a planned search of a house in Dublin 15 on Friday.

During the course of the search, controlled drugs comprising of cocaine, cannabis herb and MDMA tablets with an estimated street value of up to €8,000 was seized.

In a follow up search of two cars, cannabis herb and MDMA tablets with a combined estimated street value of up to €8,000 was seized. In addition, cash in excess of €7,000 was seized along with a number of debit cards and passports.

A garda spokesman said: “A man in his 20s was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Finglas Garda Station. He is scheduled to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Monday the 17/09/18 at 10.30am charged in connection with the seizure.”