  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended

Micheál Martin says his party want to see delivery on the key issues in 2018

By Christina Finn Friday 29 Dec 2017, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,909 Views 51 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3760137
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fáil can’t be extended past the next Budget.

The confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil runs until the Budget next October.

“I think at a certain point, we will have to have a conversation. It is as you know an agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail so at certain point we will have to have a conversation.

“Built in to it is a review and potentially it could be continued and I certainly see no reason why it can’t be continued beyond the third budget,” said the Taoiseach, adding:

But obviously that is a matter for I to discuss with Micheal Martin in the first instance and we haven’t yet then the two parties subsequently.

The Taoiseach said he is not minded to move that conversation to the first quarter of 2018

“Not the first quarter no, but I wouldn’t like to see it drop dead the day after the budget either. That wouldn’t be in anyone’s interest and it would not be in the best interests of the country certainly to have a government on Budget night with confidence and supply agreement but not the day after. So I imagine that conversation will be had at some stage next year but it is not a conversation I have had yet with Micheal Martin so I probably should have it first,” said Varadkar.

In an interview with TheJournal.ie, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin spoke positively about the successes of the confidence and supply arrangement, stating that at the beginning there were a lot of critics.

“I think there is a fair degree of credit due to Fianna Fáil for facilitating a government in the aftermath of a very uncertain outcome back in 2016. I think a lot of the cynics have been proven wrong to that extent in terms that they thought we would pull it at the first opportunity,” said Martin.

He said there have been “bumpy rides” along the way, stating that the the crisis with Frances Fitzgerald and the Tusla affair before that were extremely serious.

Martin said lessons have been learned from those experiences.

“Objectively standing back from it, we’ve had two budgets passed, even recently we have be co-operating effectively on FEMPI. These are tough Bills – if you were an exploitative party you would be making life uncomfortable for government,” said the Cork TD.

While many look at the difficulties between the two parties, Martin said a lot has been achieved under the arrangement, but as the agreement enters its final phase, Fianna Fáil want to see more delivery on key issues.

“Where I would be critical is the lack of delivery on housing and health, also the absence of decision making of some ministers that don’t seem to be totally on top of their briefs.

“In housing and health we will certainly be keeping the pressure on – no question. Also on the issue of broadband. I mean it is shocking  that nothing has happened in two years in terms of advancing the tender for rural Ireland. It is the key to sustainability to rural Ireland. I can recall at the formation of government and they said the tender would be issued by Autumn,” said Martin, adding:

We are committed to confidence and supply, but we are not giving anyone a black cheque Obviously we want to see delivery on the core issues in the confidence and supply, because it is a policy document first and foremost.

Read: At least 14 people injured, some critically, after car ploughs into crowd in Melbourne>

Read: Thousands of people tuned in to watch winter solstice from Newgrange>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
98,669  104
2
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
48,103  13
3
Apple apologises for slowing iPhones and offers discounted batteries
42,397  64
Fora
1
An office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground has been knocked back
2,742  0
2
Whatever happened to... a 40-storey skyscraper in Dublin's docks?
529  0
3
'Airports are big, fat, dumb b****rds': The standout Irish business quotes of the year
279  0
The42
1
‘They don’t give a f**k about you. After 15 years that was it. I was crying all the way home’
61,676  40
2
"He’s pushing my buttons now... ‘Come on to f**k Gooch, we’ll do a bit extra'"
30,467  4
3
How a rom-com writer ended up making a film about one of sport's most infamous scandals
24,358  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
8 fashion choices your mam just cannot get her head around
11,006  5
2
31 excellent memes that took over 2017
7,816  0
3
12 comfortingly grand rom-coms you can zone out with
4,782  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night
51-year-old missing from Mullingar home since Christmas Eve
Three teenagers arrested and one person hospitalised after crash on N7
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland's presidential elections?
Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
Poll: Who will win the 2018 Six Nations?
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach says he can see no reason why the confidence and supply agreement can't be extended
Taoiseach fails to rule out Frances Fitzgerald as a presidential candidate
Department of Justice will be 'divided' but it will remain under one minister
POLL
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Irish view on favorability of world leaders shows we strongly dislike Theresa May
Poll: When was the last time you went to a panto?
Poll: Should Ireland have directly elected mayors?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie