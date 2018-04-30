Dublin's Connolly Station to remain closed for at least two hours after 'suspect item' found

Updated 1.20pm
IRISH RAIL HAS said that Connolly Station is currently closed to the public due to a security alert.
Dart, northern commuter and Maynooth commuter services are operating but not stopping at Connolly. City centre users are urged to go to Tara Street.
Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny told TheJournal.ie that a “suspect item” was found near Platforms 1 and 2.
Gardaí and Defence Forces personnel are currently at the scene, and had advised that the station be evacuated. Nearby offices are also said to have been evacuated.
Irish Rail said just after 1pm that the station is expected to remain closed for at least two hours and possibly longer.
More as we get it…
COMMENTS (29)