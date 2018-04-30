Dublin's Connolly Station to remain closed for at least two hours after 'suspect item' found

Security alert: Connolly Station is currently closed, no services operating to or through Connolly at present. DARTs suspended Clontarf Rd to Pearse, Commuter/Intercity delayed pending further update — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) April 30, 2018 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

Updated 1.20pm

IRISH RAIL HAS said that Connolly Station is currently closed to the public due to a security alert.

Dart, northern commuter and Maynooth commuter services are operating but not stopping at Connolly. City centre users are urged to go to Tara Street.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny told TheJournal.ie that a “suspect item” was found near Platforms 1 and 2.

Defence Forces members at the scene

Gardaí and Defence Forces personnel are currently at the scene, and had advised that the station be evacuated. Nearby offices are also said to have been evacuated.

Irish Rail said just after 1pm that the station is expected to remain closed for at least two hours and possibly longer.

So Connolly station has just been evacuated due to a bomb scare which is wild pic.twitter.com/v7a8Tz68o4 — Oisin McQueirns (@McQueirns) April 30, 2018

