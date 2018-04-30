  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Dublin's Connolly Station to remain closed for at least two hours after 'suspect item' found

Darts are suspended between Clontarf Road and Pearse Station.

By Sean Murray Monday 30 Apr 2018, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 26,816 Views 29 Comments
Updated 1.20pm

IRISH RAIL HAS said that Connolly Station is currently closed to the public due to a security alert.

Dart, northern commuter and Maynooth commuter services are operating but not stopping at Connolly. City centre users are urged to go to Tara Street.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny told TheJournal.ie that a “suspect item” was found near Platforms 1 and 2.

6451 Bomb Scare Defence Forces members at the scene Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Gardaí and Defence Forces personnel are currently at the scene, and had advised that the station be evacuated. Nearby offices are also said to have been evacuated.

Irish Rail said just after 1pm that the station is expected to remain closed for at least two hours and possibly longer.

