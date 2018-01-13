PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding

Updated 5.05pm
SOME ROADS ARE closed in Cork due to flooding in the county.
Crews from Cork County Council are pumping away water in a number of areas including Bandon town centre.
AA Roadwatch is reporting that all traffic south of the river (including from Cork city) is being diverted onto the N71 Bandon bypass. Traffic from the north side of the river (from Dunmanway) should cross at Baxter’s Bridge and continue to the bypass.
The Mill Road/R593 in Skibbereen was flooded earlier but is now passable, according to Cork County Council.
Flooding in MallowSource: Dave Nelson
The Skibbereen/Caheragh Road (R594) is also now passable.
However, AA Roadwatch says Park Road in Mallow remains closed and drivers have been asked to use an alternative route.
Cork County Council said a number of areas are being monitored.
The local authority’s emergency team can be contacted on 021 4800048 and flooding updates are available here.
Yesterday, Met Éireann issued rain warnings for several counties, including Cork.
