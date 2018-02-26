  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

There's already disagreement about where to put Cork's Luas system

It won’t be planned for another decade.

By Paul Hosford Monday 26 Feb 2018, 12:05 AM
5 hours ago 5,146 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3865276
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES ARE already split on where to put a Luas in Cork city – despite appraisal of the system being nearly a decade away.

Last week’s National Development Plan (NDP) pledged to “undertake appraisal, planning and design” of a design to put a light rail system in the second city.

The idea was generally welcomed on its own, but some cautioned that it will not be enough. Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that other items for the city’s public transport were “non-existent”.

The Cork 2050 document, which was the city’s submission to the Project Ireland framework, estimates that the light rail system would cost around €868 million to complete. A transport master plan for the city is currently being finalised. Cork 2050 suggests the light rail system replace a bus-based BRT system after 2040.

However, a proposed routing is already splitting local representatives.

People Before Profit representative Ed Fitzgerald this week suggested this map:

PastedImage-16083

It would link Ballincollig with Mahon west to east and Kent Railway Station with Cork Airport north to south. The party says the first line would follow the old Cork to Passage West railway line and would serve UCC, CIT and the city centre.

Fitzgerald says that the time has come for a “serious public discussion” about the implementation of the system. He says that many Cork roads are taking more traffic than they are designed to and this means a shift to light rail is needed.

These routes could provide interconnectivity between residential areas, employment areas, transport hubs and the city centre. A system such as this would remove the need for many car journeys in and around Cork, and would connect the Docklands (due for redevelopment) to the city centre and Mahon.

However, the PBP suggestion doesn’t serve much of the city’s northside, leaving out Blackpool, Gurranabraher, Farranree, Knocknaheeny and Hollyhill – home of Apple’s campus. Rather, the PBP network calls for the light rail to link to a commuter rail line that would have stations in Blackpool, Whitechurch, the planned 5,000 home Monard development, Blarney and Grenagh.

The remaining areas would be served by bus.

Ideas for those stations were floated around 15 years ago – with Blackpool’s site even getting planning permission – but were pulled in 2013 due to a lack of funding. The NDP says that the Cork master strategy will include future details of improvements to the commuter rail system. The Cork 2050 document costs these stations and upgrades at around €375 million.

PastedImage-61814

However Kenneth O’Flynn, a Fianna Fáil councillor for Blackpool says that the light rail must go through the northside.

“Our intention was always to run a light rail to Ballyvolane through Blackpool. We had been promised a Blackpool rail station but that hasn’t happened.

We’re not trying to make it all northside, we want to service the city well. But we want a level pegging between north and southside. That starts with the north ring road to counterbalance the growth of the southside.

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould agrees.

“The most frequent bus in Cork is the 202 from Mahon Shopping Centre to Apple in Hollyhill. If you were able to get a light rail to there, you’d be taking cars off the road, buses off the road and you’d be freeing up the city. Then, you’re only two miles out to Blarney.

The northside has a massive lack of infrastructure – including in the Project Ireland 2040 plans. But two straight lines is a bit simplistic. We should be looking at the areas beyond the city – Tower, Carrigtwohill, Carrigaline, Douglas – and seeing how we can link them up.

“We need balanced development – and that has to include the northside.”

The need

In a city of 125,000 that isn’t physically huge, questions will be raised about whether or not Cork even needs light rail.

On this, all parties agree.

“Yes, it does,” says an unequivocal O’Keefe.

“This is a second city that plans to grow and needs to be served. We’re being proactive about it, too. Cork City Council recently sent a delegation to Europe to discuss funding for it.

“Cork is not an unmanned desolate spot as some would have you believe. We have great hopes for 2020 and beyond.”

Gould concurs.

“I suggested this five or six years ago and people said we didn’t have the money. But that’s when we should have been planning.

You look at the time it takes – you’re talking about decades. We need to start planning it now and have a timeline in the next few years. We have no plan for how all of the new houses that we’re proposing will get around the city.

The PBP proposal says regional cities use similar systems.

“Many European cities of a similar size benefit from light rail systems, removing many cars from the city centre and providing fast and efficient connectivity between commercial and residential areas.

The Cork city and suburbs area has grown by over 10,000 people in five years and significant future growth is predicted. Redevelopment is proposed in a number of areas in and around Cork, including Cork’s southern docklands and Tivoli. With the expansion of the Cork City boundary imminent, it is crucial that the development of the expanded city is centered around sustainable transport.

“Given the success of light rail in Dublin, similar schemes should be implemented in Ireland’s regional cities.

“There are more than enough financial resources in Ireland to deliver such systems. Successive governments have lacked the political will to develop and maintain green and sustainable public transport infrastructure. We need solutions like this to provide alternatives to car transport.”

Cork 2050 calls for €4.5 billion in investments in the city’s infrastructure, including over €2 billion on roads.

Read: The Luas goes at a ‘slow jogging pace’ through Dublin city

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game
137,122  22
2
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
107,356  69
3
Met Éireann extends warning about 'exceptionally cold weather' next week
73,181  78
Fora
1
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
614  1
2
'Distillers will go out of business': Why Ireland needs to build big whiskey warehouses
349  0
3
Why councils will soon be fining themselves for owning vacant housing sites
286  0
The42
1
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Wexford v Clare, Cork v Waterford - Sunday hurling match tracker
54,391  25
2
As it happened: Kerry v Galway, Donegal v Kildare, Cork v Cavan - GAA football match tracker
42,354  2
3
As it happened: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
38,213  59
DailyEdge.ie
1
Saoirse Ronan told Jimmy Kimmel about her mam's embarrassing moment with George Clooney at the Oscars
11,783  0
2
Ellen DeGeneres asked Bill Gates to guess the price of everyday products and it's painful to watch
11,305  0
3
Met Eireann's Joanna Donnelly shared an incredible photo of the weather that's in store for us this week
10,523  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Male charged in connection with death of 20-year-old man in Sligo
Data retrieved from Chilean drug lord's phones led to arrest of Irish men in Amsterdam
Gardaí find 'no suspicious circumstances' around death of 71-year-old man in Donegal
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
OPINION
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
'We've fostered 15 children, in the beginning I thought we were going to save the world'
The most common foods we throw out and how to keep them fresher for longer
Expert advice on what to say to a friend or colleague who is recently bereaved
SLIGO
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Gardaí launch murder investigation after man found dead in Sligo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie