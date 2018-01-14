  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's impossible to feel sad and sing at the same time'

Starting seven years ago the CÓRus singing classes now has around 800 students in the Dublin area and have plans to go nationwide.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 9:30 AM
4 hours ago 3,981 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3793369
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Subscribe for more videos

“IF YOU CAN sing Happy Birthday, which everybody has sung once at least, then you can sing,” says Mary Lowe O’Gorman, co-founder of CÓRus.

She and Yvonne McDonald, CÓRus’s other co-founder, originally met in a youth choir when they were teenagers, though it wasn’t until years later when they were both separately going through the process of adopting a child that they reconnected.

“We were sitting in Yvonne’s kitchen one day,” says Lowe O’Gorman, “and talking about choirs and singing and fun and thought, ‘Why don’t we start a class?’”

Both women have backgrounds in the film and television industries with Lowe O’Gorman spending time running a gospel choir. She, herself, also has a professional singing career.

“If we loved the opportunity just to sing for fun, then there must be others,” says McDonald.

They printed up one hundred flyers, organised a room at St Tiernan’s Community School in Dundrum and set out 12 chairs. To their surprise, 40 people showed up – and over the past seven years the numbers have risen steadily.

They now have 800 students across 15 classes in the Dublin area, with plans to expand. All students sing together in a group and learn some dance moves as well.

The age requirement is from 18 upwards and the women say that they have seen all sorts in their classes; twenty-somethings and eighty-year-olds together singing everything from Elvis songs to Lady Gaga.

“There’s very few opportunities for people to be in something that’s inter-generational,” says McDonald.

There is also no audition process and you don’t have to be able to read music.

Shows like the X-Factor and The Voice can make people feel so vulnerable because it makes people think if you don’t have a perfect voice then you shouldn’t sing.

But Yvonne says human beings are designed to sing; ever since the dark ages when tribes would gather together, singing was a community practice, she says – a practice that the women say can lead to better health and wellbeing.

“You can’t feel down and be at a class and sing for an hour and half. It’s impossible to feel sad and sing at the same time,” says Mary.

We’ve had people coming up to us and saying, ‘I’ve been battling cancer or lost my husband and this hour-and-a-half really lifts me up.’

They say there’s research out there that shows the benefits of singing together – even the very act of breathing at the same time as other people in a room is known to create a sense of bonding.

Yvonne says that the hormone oxytocin gets released when you sing – the same hormone that gets released during intimate moments.

“And while eating chocolate,” Mary adds.

Whatever the reason, those who attend a CÓRus class appear to get a lot out of it.

“I chanced upon CÓRus for the first time a few years ago when I was a patient in St Patrick’s University Hospital receiving treatment for depression and anxiety,” says Tony, a CÓRus member.

He says singing with the group nurtures his soul while Joe, a member in his 70s, attends the classes with his three daughters and son-in-law.

“You come here at night, you might be tired, you might be distracted, but you leave on a high,” he says. “It’s the best thing we ever did.”

Mary and Yvonne say they never envisioned the success that CÓRus has become – including a performance on the Late Late Show – and they believe it’s been an organic process that has shown how important singing is for people’s wellbeing.

“We want to bring about a singing revolution,” says Yvonne.

Read: ‘Ireland’s mental health festival is underway – here’s what’s happening’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
85,257  28
2
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
66,470  38
3
Protesters trash H&M shops in South Africa in response to 'monkey' ad
51,793  142
Fora
1
Job search giant Indeed is locked in a six-month fight with Dublin council over an 8ft sign
1,883  0
2
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
257  0
The42
1
‘I was literally spending hours vomiting and five minutes later, I’d have to go and compete’
27,595  8
2
O'Halloran wonder try seals draw at Sixways and a quarter-final slot for Connacht
27,261  21
3
Brilliant Best leads ferocious Ulster to victory over La Rochelle
22,690  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
What Percent Celtic Tiger Cub Are You?
7,088  4
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
6,388  0
3
Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation to the 'Time's Up' campaign
5,743  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar
Gardaí investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
CORK
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
Cork teenager wins BT Young Scientist after discovering blackberry antibiotic in his back garden
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Should bibles be present in Irish polling stations?
Poll: Should referenda only be held at non-religious venues?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie