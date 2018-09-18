This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish backstop top of the agenda as Brexit negotiations step up a gear

Simon Coveney is also set to update cabinet on the hiring of inspectors as the Dáil returns today.

By Aisling O'Rourke Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,789 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4241037
File photo, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney with Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee.
Image: Leah Farrell
File photo, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney with Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee.
File photo, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney with Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee.
Image: Leah Farrell

THE TÁNAISTE HAS welcomed efforts to ‘de-dramatise’ the Irish backstop in the Brexit negotiations. Simon Coveney and Minister of State Helen McEntee will travel to Brussels today to get an update from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on the divorce talks. 

It comes just days after former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson labeled the backstop measure, aimed at preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland as a “monstrosity that wipes out our [the UK's] sovereignty”.

Top of today’s agenda is a protocol on Northern Ireland and the Republic. Ahead of his departure Coveney released a statement in which he renewed his support for Barnier’s leadership on the negotiations.

I will be making very clear our continued strong support for Michel Barnier, welcoming his approach on efforts to de-dramatise the backstop aimed at agreeing the text of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland,” Coveney said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister went on to emphasise that time is of the essence as the Brexit deadline of 29 March is looming large on the horizon.

Time is short and it is important that the UK delivers on its commitments and engages constructively with the EU’s proposed backstop.
The EU has been clear that without an agreement on a backstop, there cannot be an agreement on the Withdrawal Agreement.

Before departing for the meeting, Coveney is expected to discuss the situation with his cabinet colleagues this morning as the Dáil returns from the summer recess. 

In July, the government signed off on the hiring of 1,050 inspectors in customs, veterinary and food safety, as part of Brexit preparations aimed at protecting east/west trade.

It’s understood those agencies are now ready to begin hiring 450 of these inspectors with Coveney due to provide an update at this morning’s meeting. It’s expected the staff will be in place early next year.   

Both Coveney and McEntee will travel to Brussels after the cabinet meeting, with a private meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Barnier to take place tonight. 

Today’s talks come as British Prime Minister Theresa May comes under further pressure from within her own party to scrap her Chequers plan. Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland pro-Brexit Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said he would “prefer no deal to the Chequers plan”.  

I believe the Chequers plan does not deliver the Brexit we promised the British people. It doesn’t take back control of our money, borders and our laws.

Related Read

02.09.18 Here's all you need to know about Brexit, and why it's important

Can’t listen to the clip? Click here.

The plan agreed in July at British cabinet includes reference to the Irish backstop which would allow Northern Ireland stay in the EU if Brussels isn’t happy with Brexit arrangements. 

It’s led to significant backlash for May from her own party members, including Boris Johnson who left his Foreign Secretary post in protest of Chequers. 

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Bridgen said he couldn’t vote for the withdrawal agreement as proposed in Chequers and accused the EU of attempting to “annex off Northern Ireland from the UK without consulting the people”. 

Separately Britain’s Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has said he will not accept a customs border in the Irish Sea. Speaking to the Irish Times said it would be sensible to start thinking about “how checks could be conducted away from the Border”. 

Our position remains that we couldn’t see a customs border down the Irish Sea and that the economic and the constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom needs to be respected.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		National wind warning issued and 'intense bursts of rain' expected
    112,449  53
    2
    		Kevin Sharkey pulls out of presidential race citing 'corruption', gives backing to Gemma O'Doherty
    43,707  139
    3
    		Justice minister supports legislation to ban photographing gardaí in the course of their duties
    43,312  222
    Fora
    1
    		After tapping out of a branding battle, Conor McGregor will call his whiskey Proper No. Twelve
    359  0
    2
    		Poll: Should county councils be fined for cancelling public tenders?
    171  0
    The42
    1
    		Cavanagh called for second referee in GAA before weekend injuries
    33,735  26
    2
    		Waterford confirm new hurling and football managers for 2019
    25,236  23
    3
    		Aged 55, Down All-Ireland winner Mickey Linden rolls back the years with incredible score
    23,741  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Khloe Kardashian’s baby True is already experiencing colourism at five months old
    16,669  0
    2
    		Aoibhín Garrihy upcycled her bridesmaid dresses to create a lovely christening gown for baby Hanorah
    10,850  0
    3
    		Seven weeks on, here's everything the Love Island couples have been up to since leaving the villa
    10,694  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    GARDAí
    Ban on taking photos of gardaÃ­ on duty would 'criminalise ordinary members of the public'
    Ban on taking photos of gardaí on duty would 'criminalise ordinary members of the public'
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    DUBLIN
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie