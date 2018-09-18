Irish backstop top of the agenda as Brexit negotiations step up a gear

File photo, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney with Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee.

THE TÁNAISTE HAS welcomed efforts to ‘de-dramatise’ the Irish backstop in the Brexit negotiations. Simon Coveney and Minister of State Helen McEntee will travel to Brussels today to get an update from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on the divorce talks.

It comes just days after former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson labeled the backstop measure, aimed at preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland as a “monstrosity that wipes out our [the UK's] sovereignty”.

Top of today’s agenda is a protocol on Northern Ireland and the Republic. Ahead of his departure Coveney released a statement in which he renewed his support for Barnier’s leadership on the negotiations.

I will be making very clear our continued strong support for Michel Barnier, welcoming his approach on efforts to de-dramatise the backstop aimed at agreeing the text of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland,” Coveney said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister went on to emphasise that time is of the essence as the Brexit deadline of 29 March is looming large on the horizon.

Time is short and it is important that the UK delivers on its commitments and engages constructively with the EU’s proposed backstop.

The EU has been clear that without an agreement on a backstop, there cannot be an agreement on the Withdrawal Agreement.

Before departing for the meeting, Coveney is expected to discuss the situation with his cabinet colleagues this morning as the Dáil returns from the summer recess.

In July, the government signed off on the hiring of 1,050 inspectors in customs, veterinary and food safety, as part of Brexit preparations aimed at protecting east/west trade.

It’s understood those agencies are now ready to begin hiring 450 of these inspectors with Coveney due to provide an update at this morning’s meeting. It’s expected the staff will be in place early next year.

Both Coveney and McEntee will travel to Brussels after the cabinet meeting, with a private meeting between the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Barnier to take place tonight.

Today’s talks come as British Prime Minister Theresa May comes under further pressure from within her own party to scrap her Chequers plan. Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland pro-Brexit Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said he would “prefer no deal to the Chequers plan”.

I believe the Chequers plan does not deliver the Brexit we promised the British people. It doesn’t take back control of our money, borders and our laws.

Can’t listen to the clip? Click here.

The plan agreed in July at British cabinet includes reference to the Irish backstop which would allow Northern Ireland stay in the EU if Brussels isn’t happy with Brexit arrangements.

It’s led to significant backlash for May from her own party members, including Boris Johnson who left his Foreign Secretary post in protest of Chequers.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Bridgen said he couldn’t vote for the withdrawal agreement as proposed in Chequers and accused the EU of attempting to “annex off Northern Ireland from the UK without consulting the people”.

Separately Britain’s Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has said he will not accept a customs border in the Irish Sea. Speaking to the Irish Times said it would be sensible to start thinking about “how checks could be conducted away from the Border”.