This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish backstop a 'monstrosity' warns Johnson as May insists Northern Ireland must not be forgotten

In an interview with the BBC – to be broadcast tonight – the British Prime insists Chequers is the only plan.

By Aisling O'Rourke Monday 17 Sep 2018, 11:03 AM
41 minutes ago 3,955 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4239477
File photo Teresa May
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo Teresa May
File photo Teresa May
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE FORMER BRITISH Foreign Secretary is warning of a car-crash style Brexit, if the so-called ‘Irish backstop’ is enforced. 

In his Daily Telegraph column Boris Johnson, who recently stepped down from cabinet, lambasted the lack of progress on a deal, particularly on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland: 

The Irish backstop is a monstrosity that wipes out our sovereignty.

With the deadline for Brexit looming (the UK is set to leave the European Union on 29 March next, a mere six months away), the Irish border issue remains highly contentious. Johnson’s latest comments come as the BBC is set to air an interview with Theresa May tonight, in which she urges her cabinet colleagues to stick to the Chequers plan agreed in July. 

The plan envisages a deal which would see common trade rules and the UK remaining close – but separate from – the EU. It also adheres to an agreement on the Irish border, known as the ‘Irish backstop’, which would see Northern Ireland remain in the EU if Brussels decides it’s not happy with the final exit arrangements. 

In this latest interview with the BBC, Theresa May said there’s only one deal on the table that will avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, her Chequers plan. The British Prime Minister said her government needs to ensure that the break from the European Union does not lead to the breakup of the UK. 

They don’t want a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. The only proposal that’s been put forward that delivers on them not having a hard border and ensures that we don’t carve up the United Kingdom is the Chequers plan.

Can’t see video? Click here.

Her former cabinet colleague Johnson, however, has painted a gloomy picture of the situation in his latest commentary, warning of the disastrous consequences of enforcing the Irish backstop:

“To understand the origin of the disaster, you need to go back a few hundred paces to a fatal patch of oil on the road. It is called the Irish backstop,” Johnson writes. 

Related Read

28.07.18 A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?

The majority of voters in Northern Ireland voted in favour of remaining in the European Union but Johnson argues that keeping the status quo in order to maintain border-free trade would be unconstitutional: 

In that sense the protocol would amount to a change in Northern Ireland’s constitutional status without its people’s consent – a total breach of the peace settlement.

As the British government enters the countdown phase of negotiations, May and the Irish government insist friction-free trade must remain between the two nations. 

In this latest offensive, she says she’s working to ensure the people of Northern Ireland are not forgotten as her government works to agree on what a Brexit will look like. 

The people of Northern Ireland deserve to be listened to in these negotiations by the UK government as people elsewhere in this country,” she said.

The programme will air tonight on BBC One at 8.30pm. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Liadh Ní Riada promises to bring 'enthusiasm, energy and commitment' if elected president
    74,208  198
    2
    		Shane Ross press release congratulates 'Dominant Puspure' for gold medal... but that's not her name
    58,703  60
    3
    		'There was no blood. But there were bodies - so many bodies. I can never forget'
    50,746  7
    Fora
    1
    		'Progress was slow on my new bike startup – so I moved to Asia'
    1,247  0
    2
    		'Brits aren't overly physical': How Irish tourism operators are being told to sell overseas
    465  0
    3
    		Restaurants might not have to provide free water after all - and could even charge for it
    275  0
    The42
    1
    		Sean Cavanagh released from hospital after 'bad concussion, broken nose and extensive facial injuries'
    61,314  83
    2
    		As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    40,643  14
    3
    		'I was going to give darts up or get laser eye surgery and fight' - The Limerick carpenter who stunned Van Gerwen
    41,058  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Damn. Conor McGregor gets really, really touchy if you slag his style
    12,737  2
    2
    		10 X Factor auditions every one of us will remember for all the wrong reasons
    7,008  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    6,021  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    DUBLIN
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    Title dream turns to nightmare in 164 seconds as Spike O'Sullivan is floored in Sin City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie