Appeal for witnesses after woman in her 90s dies following Cork crash

A WOMAN IN her 90s has died after a crash in Cork this evening.

It happened at around 5.20pm on Sleaveen Road in Macroom.

The woman was seriously injured when her car was involved in a collision with another car and she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man driving the second car was uninjured.

The woman’s body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Cork for a post mortem examination and the coroner has been notified.

The scene of the collision is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are expected to remain in place until midnight.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to this collision to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.