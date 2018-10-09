This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Residential property prices have risen by 8.6% so far this year

Since early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 81.1%.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 2:06 PM
21 minutes ago 989 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

HOUSE PRICES HAVE risen by 8.6% so far this year, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

It found that in the year to August, residential property prices at national level increased by 8.6%. This compares to a 10.0% increase in the year to July and an increase of 11.8% in the 12 months to August 2017.

Since early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 81.1%, while Dublin residential property prices have increased from their February 2012 low by 94.5%.

The CSO said that in Dublin, residential property prices increased by 6.1% in the year to August.

  • Dublin house prices increased 5.5%
  • Apartments in Dublin increased 9.3% in the same period

The highest house price growth was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at 9.0%. In contrast, the lowest growth was in South Dublin, where house prices increased 5.0%.

Rest of Ireland

Residential property prices in the rest of Ireland – excluding Dublin – were 11.4% higher in the year to August.

  • House prices in the rest of Ireland increased 10.8% over the period.
  • The Mid-West region showed the greatest price growth -with house prices increasing by 21.5%
  • The border region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 6.1%
  • Apartment prices in the rest of Ireland increased 16.4% in the same period

Overall, the national index is 18.9% lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 21.5% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 23.5% lower than their May 2007 peak, said the CSO.

All of the data can be found here.

Aoife Barry
