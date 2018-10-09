Residential property prices have risen by 8.6% so far this year

HOUSE PRICES HAVE risen by 8.6% so far this year, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

It found that in the year to August, residential property prices at national level increased by 8.6%. This compares to a 10.0% increase in the year to July and an increase of 11.8% in the 12 months to August 2017.

Since early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 81.1%, while Dublin residential property prices have increased from their February 2012 low by 94.5%.

The CSO said that in Dublin, residential property prices increased by 6.1% in the year to August.

Dublin house prices increased 5.5%

Apartments in Dublin increased 9.3% in the same period

The highest house price growth was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at 9.0%. In contrast, the lowest growth was in South Dublin, where house prices increased 5.0%.

Rest of Ireland

Residential property prices in the rest of Ireland – excluding Dublin – were 11.4% higher in the year to August.

House prices in the rest of Ireland increased 10.8% over the period.

The Mid-West region showed the greatest price growth -with house prices increasing by 21.5%

The border region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 6.1%

Apartment prices in the rest of Ireland increased 16.4% in the same period

Overall, the national index is 18.9% lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 21.5% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 23.5% lower than their May 2007 peak, said the CSO.

All of the data can be found here.