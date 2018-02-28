  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drivers will soon have to observe a minimum passing distance when overtaking cyclists

The new law will require drivers to allow one metre when passing cyclists on roads with a speed limit under 50 km/h.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 2:29 PM
4 hours ago 11,372 Views 220 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3876886
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

NEW LEGISLATION REQUIRING drivers to allow a minimum passing distance for cyclists will soon be introduced.

Confirming the new measures today, Minister for Transport Shane Ross said the new rules will save lives.

The law will require drivers to allow one metre when passing cyclists on roads with a speed limit under 50 km/h and 1.5 metre on roads with a limit of 50km/h or above.

Speaking today, Ross said he has been extremely concerned about the rise in cyclists fatalities on Irish roads.

In 2017, there were 15 cyclists killed, which was a 50% increase on 2016.

Road deaths

“Clearly this is an intolerable situation which has to change. Every life lost on our roads is a tragedy and as Minister for Transport, I am committed to do everything within my power to prevent preventable road deaths,” he said.

Cyclists have claimed the new law is much-needed, however, there were concerns about the perceived difficulties in enforcing it. A petition with 6,500 signatures calling for a change in the law was handed in to the minister last week.

The minister said research was undertaken into other jurisdictions that apply a minimum passing distance to see if such legislation would benefit Irish cyclists.

A new report by the Road Safety Authority, published today, states that little conclusive evidence is currently available to support or rebut claims that minimum passing distance legislation will specifically address cyclist fatalities.

However, it states that greater awareness by both motorists and cyclists while overtaking was recognised as having safety benefits.

Can’t see the video, click here.

Saving lives

“If such awareness entails safer driving and fewer fatalities then it will be worth introducing the necessary legislation. If such awareness entails safer driving and fewer fatalities then it will be worth introducing the necessary legislation,” said Ross.

As a legislator. he said “it is not enough for me to say we simply just have an education campaign, my job is to introduce law and to make law”.

It is going to be done in the correct way by secondary legislation, we are going to go the extra mile in the pursuit of saving lives.

He said the new regulations will tie in with the government’s plan to encourage more cyclists onto the roads.

‘More cyclists, less cars’

“We need more cyclists, we need less cars… If we make the roads a safer place there are likely to be more people getting out of their cars,” said the minister.

He acknowledged that some critics believe research in this area is in it infancy. In light of this, the minister said the legislation will be reviewed after 12 months.

The regulations will be introduced once the legislation is finalised and approval by the Office of the Attorney General, and once the required equipment for measuring the minimum passing distance has been procured by the gardaí.

Until then, the Road Safety Authority will be launching an awareness campaign in the coming days.

Tesco ‘unable to make most home deliveries’ today due to the treacherous conditions>

Dáil suspended for the rest of the week due to the ‘the Beast from the East’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (220)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Red weather warning issued after heavy overnight snow
318,815  171
2
AS IT HAPPENED: Heavy snows causes transport chaos throughout Ireland
142,077  34
3
Met Éireann issues red alert for Munster and Leinster, warning of 'blizzard-like' conditions
119,834  78
Fora
1
Intercom is about to embark on a massive hiring spree – with 150 jobs going in Dublin
676  0
2
Here's what employers need to know about the 'Beast from the East'
623  0
3
Electronics chain Maplin has collapsed into administration blaming Brexit for its woes
294  0
The42
1
Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz hurling league permutations
29,024  9
2
Snow problem for Dundalk as they end goalless league start by firing eight past Limerick
22,055  37
3
Kaino ends All Blacks career and announces France switch
15,652  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's what you need to know about Vero, the 'new Instagram' everyone is talking about
6,418  3
2
13 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet in every Irish university
5,768  2
3
People were heartbroken watching this week's episode of First Dates
5,246  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Man jailed for two years for falsely imprisoning teenagers and threatening to pour 'acid' into their eyes
GARDAí
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo â¬500k
Five people arrested in connection with scam that cost Dublin Zoo €500k
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
DUBLIN
Appeal for 15-year-old Kim Berry missing from Dublin
Appeal for 15-year-old Kim Berry missing from Dublin
PHOTOS: Many parts of Ireland are covered in snow
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
IRELAND
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, weâre trying to do it in 4'
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
Munster's Farrell to miss Toulon clash as his season could be over

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie