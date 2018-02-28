DÃ¡il suspended for the rest of the week due to the 'the Beast from the East'

POLITICIANS WILL BE heading back to their constituencies early this week due to the DÃ¡il being suspended for the rest of the week because of the cold conditions.

The OireachtasÂ Business Committee, which agrees the weekly agenda of business for the DÃ¡il, met shortly after theÂ National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) met today.

It decided that DÃ¡il will be suspended at 2pm today and remain closed for the rest of the week.

Management of the Houses of the Oireachtas had warned yesterday that following the forecast, the position regarding the opening hours at Leinster House would be reviewed, with a shut down a possibility if necessary.

A statement from the Houses of the Oireachtas this afternoon said:

Due to adverse weather conditions, DÃ¡il and Seanad Ã‰ireann, as well as Committees, have adjourned for this week. Leinster House will close this evening atÂ 5pmÂ and reopenÂ on Monday morning.

Many people around the country woke up to heavy snow this morning, but Met Ã‰ireann is warning that conditions are going to get a lot worse over the coming days.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today that each employer needs to assess whether it is safe for their employees to travel to work. He said people should avoid unnecessary journeys in status red areas.

Met Ã‰ireann said accumulations of up to 10cm of snow fell throughout the night, with conditions set to get worse during the day.