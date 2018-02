DÃ¡il suspended for the rest of the week due to the 'the Beast from the East'

POLITICIANS WILL BE heading back to their constituencies early this week due to the Dáil being suspended for the rest of the week because of the cold conditions.

The Oireachtas Business Committee, which agrees the weekly agenda of business for the Dáil, met shortly after the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) met today.

It decided that Dáil will be suspended at 2pm today and remain closed for the rest of the week.

Management of the Houses of the Oireachtas had warned yesterday that following the forecast, the position regarding the opening hours at Leinster House would be reviewed, with a shut down a possibility if necessary.

A statement from the Houses of the Oireachtas this afternoon said:

Due to adverse weather conditions, Dáil and Seanad Éireann, as well as Committees, have adjourned for this week. Leinster House will close this evening at 5pm and reopen on Monday morning.

Many people around the country woke up to heavy snow this morning, but Met Éireann is warning that conditions are going to get a lot worse over the coming days.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today that each employer needs to assess whether it is safe for their employees to travel to work. He said people should avoid unnecessary journeys in status red areas.

Met Éireann said accumulations of up to 10cm of snow fell throughout the night, with conditions set to get worse during the day.