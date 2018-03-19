Sex and the City star to run for Governor of New York

SEX AND THE City actress Cynthia Nixon has announced she is to run for the role of Governor of New York.

Nixon describes herself as “a lifelong New Yorker and progressive activist who is running for governor to fight for a better, more equal New York”.

Cynthia hasn’t been bought and paid for by special interests and won’t be accepting any corporate contributions in this campaign. Instead our campaign will be powered by the people.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris

Rumours had surfaced last week that Nixon, who is an education activist, would challenge current Governor Andrew M Cuomo.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has been in office since 2011 and has said he wants to seek a third term.

The Governor of New York is the chief executive of the state, the head of the executive branch of its state government and also the commander-in-chief of its military and naval forces.

In an article for CNN earlier this year, the award-winning actress said that President Trump’s first year in office “has been a dark year for many in America”.

For those of us who value equal rights for all, or economic and racial justice, or want to combat climate change, we’ve taken huge steps backwards.

She also said:

That’s why it’s time to take our government back.

Given the current state of the union, taking our country back is going to require all of us everyday people to step up and take action — whether by protesting anti-immigrant policies, organizing for women’s rights, refusing to give polluters our business, demonstrating against police violence, or even taking the leap to run for office ourselves.

The New York gubernatorial election will take place on 6 November 2018. Also declared in the race this year is the former State Senator, Terry Gipson.