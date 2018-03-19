  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sex and the City star to run for Governor of New York

Cynthia Nixon, a lifelong New Yorker, says that she wants to “fight for a better, more equal New York”.

By Aoife Barry Monday 19 Mar 2018, 6:54 PM
34 minutes ago 3,941 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3913429

SEX AND THE City actress Cynthia Nixon has announced she is to run for the role of Governor of New York.

Nixon describes herself as “a lifelong New Yorker and progressive activist who is running for governor to fight for a better, more equal New York”.

Cynthia hasn’t been bought and paid for by special interests and won’t be accepting any corporate contributions in this campaign. Instead our campaign will be powered by the people.

IFP's 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards - Red Carpet Source: Dimitrios Kambouris

Rumours had surfaced last week that Nixon, who is an education activist, would challenge current Governor Andrew M Cuomo.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has been in office since 2011 and has said he wants to seek a third term.

The Governor of New York is the chief executive of the state, the head of the executive branch of its state government and also the commander-in-chief of its military and naval forces.

In an article for CNN earlier this year, the award-winning actress said that President Trump’s first year in office “has been a dark year for many in America”.

For those of us who value equal rights for all, or economic and racial justice, or want to combat climate change, we’ve taken huge steps backwards.

She also said:

That’s why it’s time to take our government back.
Given the current state of the union, taking our country back is going to require all of us everyday people to step up and take action — whether by protesting anti-immigrant policies, organizing for women’s rights, refusing to give polluters our business, demonstrating against police violence, or even taking the leap to run for office ourselves.

The New York gubernatorial election will take place on 6 November 2018. Also declared in the race this year is the former State Senator, Terry Gipson.

Read: Ant McPartlin steps aside from presenting duties following arrest for drink-driving>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Woman applying for PSC asked for partner's name, date of birth, and how long they'd been living together
94,266  211
2
Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues
79,162  7
3
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
69,113  328
Fora
1
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
369  0
2
Poll: Do you agree with plans for a European-wide tax on tech giants' sales?
142  0
3
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
61  0
The42
1
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship
57,323  103
2
LIVE: Limerick v Clare, Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
51,845  32
3
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
47,115  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
People don't know where that €180,000 went on last night's Room To Improve, and they're worried
21,919  5
2
10 surprising films that fail the feminist Bechdel test
7,663  5
3
22 things every single Irish student has done on Erasmus
5,693  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
EU
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
UK and EU agree on Brexit 'backstop' solution for the Irish border
Some fidget spinners can cause serious injuries to children - EU report
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie