Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
'Heartbroken, devastated': Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly suffers serious head injury in attack

The incident happened in the Potato Market area of Carlow at around 1am yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 5:13 PM
29 minutes ago 6,650 Views 4 Comments
Daniel O'Reilly
Image: Oisin Keniry via INPHO
Daniel O'Reilly
Daniel O'Reilly
Image: Oisin Keniry via INPHO

A LOCAL GAA club has said it is “heartbroken and devastated” after Laois inter-county GAA player Daniel O’Reilly was left with serious head injuries following an assault in Carlow.

O’Reilly, who is in his early 20s, was set upon by a number of assailants and attacked in the Potato Market area of the town at about 1am yesterday.

Gardaí confirmed that he suffered serious head injuries.

O’Reilly was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny following the incident.

In a statement on social media this afternoon, Graiguecullen GAA said: “As a club, we are heartbroken and devastated by the news we received yesterday.

Our thoughts and love are solely with Daniel and all his family right now.

“The matter is under investigation, so please respect your authorities.”

“Direct your thoughts and comments offline rather than online of love and support for Daniel, Jade and all the O’Reilly family as we all unite together as one family now in support,” the statement said.

Gardaí have said they are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

