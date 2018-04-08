  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We were in danger of losing the roof over our heads - there's a lot to be said for desperation'

Celebrity chef Darina Allen also talks about being a glass-half-full person.

By Fora Staff Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 9:45 AM
31 minutes ago 5,392 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3943638
Darina Allen
Image: The Green Party of Ireland/Flickr
Darina Allen
Darina Allen
Image: The Green Party of Ireland/Flickr

MORE THAN THREE decades ago, celebrity chef Darina Allen co-founded Cork’s famous Ballymaloe Cookery School with her brother Rory O’Connell.

Over the years, the school has grown into one of the country’s premier food establishments, offering courses in topics like beekeeping for beginners, how to start your own café and a 12-week programme for those looking to launch a cooking career.

As well as fronting Ballymaloe Cookery School, Allen is famous for writing 10 cookery books and presenting the popular Simply Delicious TV programme.

She has been heavily involved in the Irish food industry and sits on the board of numerous local and international organisations.

Not-for-profit group Guaranteed Irish recently dubbed Allen a ‘food hero’ for her contribution to the industry and for helping to establish “a youthful generation of new foodies and cooks”.

For the latest instalment of our question-and-answer series, we spoke to Allen about having breakfast in bed every day, starting the cookery school out of desperation and the perks of being a glass-half-full person.

Here’s what she had to say:

2014 Web Summit - Day 3 - Centre Stage Darina Allen Source: Web Summit/Flickr

What was your earliest or childhood ambition?

I had no ambition whatsoever. I come from the country village of Cullohill, County Laois and went to a boarding school run by the Dominican nuns in Wicklow, who were at that time considered to be very visionary.

This was early 60s now, and they were encouraging us girls to think about having a proper career at a time when women in general would have stayed at home and looked after their families.

They were encouraging us to think in a different way: do medicine, do the sciences, architecture.

Really all I wanted to do was cook and do gardening. I was fascinated by cooking. I said this to the nuns. Basically, the strong message at that time was, “Why would want to do that, my dear? You’re going to be a career woman.”

But my only ambition was to find a job – preferably in cooking – until I would find a nice chap who had a bit of money. Then I’d have a few cute little kids, and I’d paint my nails and go on picnics and all of that.

I had absolutely no intention of being a career woman or anything like it. You never know what way your life is going to develop.

On average, what time do you start work in the morning and what time do you clock off? 

My husband brings me breakfast in bed every morning. Lots of people are very envious of me.

It’s a very good arrangement because he likes to be nice and quiet in the morning, and if I come bouncing down the stairs it nearly drives him crazy. He needs his time to wake up.

Then I generally will come over to the school at about 8.15am. I’m lucky, all I have to do is walk two minutes across the courtyard.

In the evening, during the 12-week cooking course particularly, it’s often 6.30pm, 7pm before I go back over to the house again, because I meet students to chat about careers.

What’s the worst job/task you’ve ever had to do?

I’m always a glass-half-full person. There must have been things but maybe I’ve just blotted out things I didn’t like to do.

People say I’m really curious and I’ve always wanted to learn a new skill or try something different. So most things I look on as bit of an adventure.

If somebody said to me, “Learn how to keep snails,” I’d be on for it because I’d be interested to see how it was done.

What’s the one skill you wish you had?

I don’t have many regrets, but I really, really wish I’d learned how to play a musical instrument.

When I went to boarding school, you could have violin or piano lessons. Mummy, for some reason, said she thought I was too wild for them. That was the excuse.

Looking back on it now, I suspect she didn’t have the extra money for me to have piano lessons. We were a big family of nine, and my father died when I was 14.

I’ve always regretted it, and I have made some attempts in recent years to learn the piano. My poor, unfortunate piano teacher sort of said, “I’m not really sure you’re a natural.”

I think that everybody should be able to play a musical instrument. As a result, anything any of my 11 grandchildren wants to learn – whether it’s how to sail, how to play the guitar, how to ride a pony – my gift to them is that I will pay for it if I possibly can.

There’s a piano in each of their houses and some of them play brilliantly. One of our grandchildren, Willow, is a singer-songwriter. We could all be anything if we got the opportunities early enough in childhood.

What’s your favourite possession?

My mother believed that heat and rest and hugs would heal anything. She was a great one for the woolly vests in the winter. I inherited two of them from her. These are really long and they’re lovely and warm in the winter.

I love them. They remind me so much of my extraordinary mother. It’s like being close to her and every winter I seem to resurrect them again.

What has been your biggest mistake to date and what did you learn from it?

I think something that I have become more aware of recently is the importance of having enough rest, particularly if you’re running a business.

Oftentimes, we don’t realise we’re as tired as we are and then one is not in the best form. I think that’s an important thing to watch.

Sometimes it’s not always the best thing to just get on with something, particularly when you’re older. One has to accept it takes longer to recover from something. Sometimes you can be quite unreasonable without realising it when you haven’t got enough rest.

One has to be very aware of that, so that’s what I’ve learned.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

I suppose I’ve taken lots of risks, because I’m basically a very impulsive person. Perhaps the biggest risk was starting the Ballymaloe Cookery School, but that was born out of desperation.

We had to find a way to earn a living. We were in farming and horticulture. The whole cheap prices policy kicked in. We had just gone into the EU. There was the oil crisis and 25% inflation in Ireland.

We had four small children and we were most certainly in danger of losing the roof over our heads. It was definitely uncharted territory to open a cooking school in Ireland, which was famous for bacon and cabbage and not much else.

That was a risk, but there’s a lot to be said for desperation. It had to work – there was no question about that.

NO FEE FOOD HERO 3 Guaranteed Irish CEO Bríd O'Connell and Darina Allen Source: Marc O'Sullivan

What’s your favourite day of the week and why?

I love Wednesday because it’s sort of halfway through the week. Also, here in the school it’s a theory day in the 12-week course.

We have lectures on food-related subjects so we might have a guest chef in, or we might have a class on butchering or foraging or fermenting. So it’s a sort of break from the usual routine.

Who is your business hero? 

This sounds a bit corny, but my mother-in-law, Myrtle Allen. I’ve often said how fortunate I feel that our paths crossed in life. She imbued me with her ethos and values, which is what I continue to pass on to students from all over the world.

Myrtle was so before her time in so many ways. No training in business or hospitality – just an innate sense of wanting to share her love of food.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Who would make the better President of Ireland?
72,927  170
2
Body of missing Tipperary man found
60,485  7
3
Three dead and up to 20 injured after vehicle ploughs into crowd in Germany
58,559  265
Fora
1
Dunnes has forced Blanchardstown centre to scale back its latest development plans
268  0
2
Here's a handy way to build trust in the wake of Europe's strict data protection rules
123  0
3
Tourism bigwigs want to entice more big-spending execs from North America
100  0
The42
1
The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident
59,387  0
2
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
47,261  91
3
'The bigger picture is that things got a bit ugly and they shouldn’t have'
44,793  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
5 uncommon PMS symptoms can create absolute havoc on your life
8,090  4
2
Kate Hudson says she announced her pregnancy because trying to hide it was too tough
6,897  0
3
Niall Horan, Colin Farrell, and Vogue Williams... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,560  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Where does the sale of the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Laundry stand?
Where does the sale of the Sean McDermott St Magdalene Laundry stand?
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
COURT
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
Woman who pretended to be widow of Grenfell Tower victim jailed for four years
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
IRELAND
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'Less talk, more action': Thousands take to streets of Dublin calling for end to homeless crisis
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
MURDER
Man goes on trial in India charged with rape and murder of Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin
Man goes on trial in India charged with rape and murder of Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin
Man arrested in connection with 'shocking' murder of London teenager
Appeal launched over 30-year-old murder of German backpacker whose body was found in forest

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie