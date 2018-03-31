Pippa Middleton's father-in-law under investigation over allegations of rape of minor

David and Jane Matthews at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and their son James Matthews.

THE FATHER IN-in-law of Pippa Middleton, and future father-in-law of Irish model Vogue Williams, is under investigation in France over allegations of rape of a minor.

A family spokesperson has called the allegation “untrue and scandalous”.

David Matthews was taken into custody for questioning last Tuesday by investigators with France’s Brigade for the Protection of Minors in a case dating from 1998-99, after a complaint was lodged in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Matthews family, quoted by Britain’s Daily Mail online, said:

“David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation.”

His daughter-in-law Pippa Middleton married financier James Matthews last May, following the wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William.

Irish model, Vogue Williams is engaged to reality star Spencer Matthews, David Matthew’s youngest son.

David Matthews was born in Rotherham, England, and began his career selling cars before becoming a professional racing driver.

After a severe crash during a race, he turned to business, building a successful chain of dealerships before selling and becoming a property developer.

Matthews owns the Eden Rock luxury resort on the Caribbean island of St Barths, and the Glen Affric Estate in Scotland.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

