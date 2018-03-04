MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75

Cast members of MASH celebrate at an October 1981 party on the sitcom's set in Los Angeles Source: PA Images

DAVID OGDEN STIERS, a prolific actor best known for playing a surgeon on the hit TV 70s sitcom MASH, has died.

He was 75.

The actor’s agent Mitchell Stubbs confirmed in an email that Stiers died after battling bladder cancer.

No additional details were provided, but Stubbs’ agency tweeted that Stiers died at his home in Newport, Oregon, yesterday.

In addition to playing the aristocratic Major Charles Winchester III on MASH beginning in its sixth season, replacing Larry Linville after he left the series. Stiers’ character, while arrogant, also showed an empathy and wit his predecessor lacked.

Stiers did voice acting in several Disney animated films, voicing the character Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast, and played characters in Lilo & Stitch and Pocahontas.

He was also the voice of an announcer in George Lucas’ 1971 feature directorial debut THX 1138.

Stiers received two Emmy nominations for his work on MASH.

He had more than 150 film and television credits, including appearances on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and several Perry Mason television movies.