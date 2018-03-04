At least four dead after apartment complex collapses in Poznan

AN APARTMENT BLOCK collapsed in the western city of Poznan, killing four people and injuring 24 others, officials in Poland said.

Spokesman Slawomir Brandt, said 24 teams of firefighters were combing through the rubble after the collapse of a building that contained 18 apartments and 40 residents.

TVP INFO showed part of a four-story building in a heap and rescuers checking the debris. Police and prosecutors were at the site investigating.

Hospital spokeswoman Urszula Laszynska said one little girl remained hospitalised in a stable condition, while two other children have been dismissed with bruises.

Residents who were not injured were taken to a nearby hotel.

Regional governor Zbigniew Hoffman said it was too early to determine the cause of the collapse but added that a gas explosion was one possible explanation.