Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth

Blackrock, Co Louth Source: Google Maps

THE BODY OF a woman in her 80s has been found on the grounds of a church in north Louth.

The woman was found early this morning on the grounds of a church in Blackrock, near Dundalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s understood that the death is not being treated as suspicious by gardaí.

A post mortem will take place tomorrow at the Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The scene remains under examination by gardaí.