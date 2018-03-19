Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth

THE BODY OF a woman in her 80s has been found on the grounds of a church in north Louth.
The woman was found early this morning on the grounds of a church in Blackrock, near Dundalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s understood that the death is not being treated as suspicious by gardaí.
A post mortem will take place tomorrow at the Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
The scene remains under examination by gardaí.
Read: Sinn Féin move Ard Fheis forward five months in order to sort Eighth Amendment policy
Read: Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
COMMENTS (2)