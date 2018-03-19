Sinn Féin move Ard Fheis forward five months in order to sort Eighth Amendment policy

Mary Lou McDonald addresses this afternoon's press conference Source: TheJournal.ie/Órla Ryan

SINN FÉIN HAS brought forward its Ard Fheis in order to co-ordinate its policy with regard to the legislation that may be enacted in the wake of the coming referendum on the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference today, leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the Ard Fheis will be moved forward regardless of whether or not the referendum passes.

A date for the referendum has yet to be set in stone, though 25 May is understood to be the date favoured by government.

McDonald said this afternoon that the Eighth (which was voted into the Constitution in 1983, and equates an unborn child’s right to life with that of the mother) was something “that should never have been put into the constitution”, adding that it had caused “an alphabet soup of misery”.

She said that, at the now summer-set Ard Fheis, a draft motion would be debated in order to bring the party’s policy in line with the report of the Joint Oireachtas Committee’s report on the Eighth Amendment, specifically regarding the unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks.

That motion will read:

This Ard Fheis - Reasserts that abortion should be available where a woman’s life, health or mental health is at risk and in cases of fatal foetal abnormality; Supports the Joint Oireachtas Committee findings that it is not possible to legislate for abortion in the case of rape in a compassionate way; Recognises that Irish women already access abortion services every day in other countries or through abortion pills purchased online without any medical supervision; Accepts that abortion without specific indication should be available through a GP led service in a clinical context as determined by law and licensing practice for a limited gestational period; and, Sinn Féin members of a legislature shall act in line with the view of the Ard Chomhairle which will be informed by the best available medical advice, when legislating regarding the limited gestational period.

McDonald added that public policy should be based on “the trust we place in women, the trust we place in mothers”.

She said that she remains ‘confident’ that the Eighth will be repealed in an environment of ‘maximum respect’, but said that the Repeal side can take nothing for granted.

“I am well aware that within Sinn Féin, just as in wider society, there are mixed views on the issue of abortion. I accept that and I respect that,” she said.

We need to respect peoples’ views but we also have to protect women and ensure that compassion prevails.

Additional reporting Cianan Brennan